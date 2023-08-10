About Cookies on This Site

Concealed Duct, Fresh Air Intake Unit, 76kBTU

ARNU76GB8Z4

Fresh Outdoor Air Supply

The LG Fresh Air Intake Unit (FAU) is an alternative solution for ventilation that supplies fresh air from the outdoors. By doing so, it simultaneously cools and heats the air inside. With the FAU, indoor spaces benefit from consistent air pressure, which blocks unwanted cold or hot from seeping in from outside.

Economic Operation

The unit utilises fresh air from the outside as the seasons change to remain cost-efficient.

Print

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50 Hz 220-240 V~

#2

60 Hz 220 V~

COOLING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

22.40

HEATING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

21.4

INDOOR FAN

Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

- / 23.7 / 13.2 / 13.2

External Static Pressure(Factory Set) (Pa)

216

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

1562 × 460 × 688

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

73

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

25(1)

CONNECTING PIPE

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ9.52 (3/8)

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ19.05 (3/4)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 45 / 43 / 43

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 45 / 43 / 43

SOUND POWER LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 70 / 67 / 67

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 70 / 67 / 67

PRODUCT

Type

Concealed Duct

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARNU76GB8Z4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARNU76GB8Z4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.