Concealed Duct, Fresh Air Intake Unit, 76kBTU
Fresh Outdoor Air Supply
The LG Fresh Air Intake Unit (FAU) is an alternative solution for ventilation that supplies fresh air from the outdoors. By doing so, it simultaneously cools and heats the air inside. With the FAU, indoor spaces benefit from consistent air pressure, which blocks unwanted cold or hot from seeping in from outside.
All Spec
-
#1
-
50 Hz 220-240 V~
-
#2
-
60 Hz 220 V~
-
Nominal (kW)
-
22.40
-
Nominal (kW)
-
21.4
-
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
-
- / 23.7 / 13.2 / 13.2
-
External Static Pressure(Factory Set) (Pa)
-
216
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
-
1562 × 460 × 688
-
Net (kg)
-
73
-
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
-
25(1)
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
-
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
-
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 45 / 43 / 43
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 45 / 43 / 43
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 70 / 67 / 67
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 70 / 67 / 67
-
Type
-
Concealed Duct
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.