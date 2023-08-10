About Cookies on This Site

55UM767H0LJ

4K UHD Smart TV

(2)

4K UHD Smart TV with
Pro:Centric Cloud

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* 55 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new feature; Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.

 

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. It provides IoT-based in-room control that will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

 

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can't avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

 

The UM767H has Conformal Coating on its power board to protect the display, even in a humid environment.

The UM767H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UM767H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

 

* 65", 55", 50", 43"

 

The UM767H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.

Hotel Mode
(Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

 

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.

 

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Voice Recognition

For seamless interaction and user satisfaction, LG has applied voice recognition function to the LG UM767H TV. This feature makes it easy to control the TV without pressing the button of remote controls.


* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

Print

All Spec

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

128W

Power Consumption(Typ)

111.2W

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

128W

Power Consumption(Typ)

111.2W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 23

Web Browser

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Multi-View

YES

Mood Display

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

Bluetooth

YES

Soft AP

YES

Screen Share

YES

DIAL

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

IoT

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Mood Display

YES

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Web Browser

YES

webOS version

webOS 23

STANDARD

Safety

CB

EMC

CE

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR Grade

F

SDR On mode

76.0W

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

100W

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

100W

SDR Grade

F

SDR On mode

76.0W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP Class

A++

On Power Consumption

56W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

78

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

78

ErP Class

A++

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

On Power Consumption

56W

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

AI Sound

YES

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

LG Sound Sync

YES

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

AI Sound

YES

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

YES

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

Game Optimiser

YES

AI Picture Pro

YES

Game Optimiser

YES

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

RF In

YES (2ea)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

Headphone out

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

Headphone out

YES

RF In

YES (2ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

DESIGN

Tool Name

UR90

Stand Type

No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

Front Colour

Ashed Blue

Front Colour

Ashed Blue

Stand Type

No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

Tool Name

UR90

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

55

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness (Typ.)

380 nit

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

EzManager

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

WOL

YES

SNMP

YES

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

Welcome Video

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Insert Image

YES

One Channel Map

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback)

Instant ON

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Mobile Remote

YES

Port Block

YES

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Mobile Remote

YES

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

Port Block

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback)

USB Cloning

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

VESA Compatible

300 x 300 mm

Kensington Lock

YES

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

300 x 300 mm

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1236 x 771 x 303 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1236 x 716 x 29.7 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1360 x 810 x 152 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

13.4/13.4/13.4/17.4 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

7.5/7.5/7.5/14.8 mm

Weight with Stand

18.2 kg

Weight without Stand

15.0 kg

Weight in Shipping

19.3 kg

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

7.5/7.5/7.5/14.8 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

13.4/13.4/13.4/17.4 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1360 x 810 x 152 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1236 x 716 x 29.7 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1236 x 771 x 303 mm

Weight in Shipping

19.3 kg

Weight without Stand

15.0 kg

Weight with Stand

18.2 kg

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

BEACON

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

NTP sync timer

YES

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55UM767H0LJ)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55UM767H0LJ)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(55UM767H0LJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55UM767H0LJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55UM767H0LJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55UM767H0LJ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.