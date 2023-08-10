About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

32" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

32LW641H

32" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

(2)

Outstanding Image Quality

Auto Module Protection

Easy Management

Smart Customization

Create your own solution along with LG’s smart customization tools and content management software. With the tailored solution, hotel can elevate their brand to new levels.

Smart Connectivity

Cross display boundaries freely and without hassle. With LG Smart Share, mirroring and content sharing between TV and other smart devices are made incredibly easy and user-friendly.

Intuitive Experience

The webOS platform provides easy and convenient tools to create contents. Also, its intuitive user interface and fast response time offer incredible user experiences.

Commercial Grade Stand

Expand the range of comfort for guests with a commercial grade stand. This allows guests to watch a TV from any angle. Also, for security purposes, the stand may be secured to its table.

External Speaker Out

The external speaker out function lets users enjoy the external speaker in a separate place such as the bathroom.

Instant On

Instant on function’s high speed loading system saves and enables users to enjoy the contents immediately when they first turn on the TV.

Soft AP

Soft AP means Software enabled Access Point. This “virtual” Wi-Fi feature executes by software working on the device to create a wireless hotspot.
* Soft AP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Miracast may not be operated at the same time.

Multi IR

Multi IR function eliminate the remote control signal interference between TVs in multiple dwelling beds.

SNMP

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) ensures convenient network management for SI and business managers.
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform1

Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

LG Pro:Centric SMART offers extended customizable tools; HTML5, Java and Flash. With these, the partners can optimize Commercial TVs to edit and develop their
own enhanced service design. Also, it gives visual impact on and delivers messages to customers as users intend.
Pro:Centric Server Application1

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now differentiate your hotel with our customizable templates and pages which can be specialized for your property. Pro:Centric® provides you a solution that is easily customizable for your business.
Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)1
Smart Connectivity

Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.
*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based Mobile Device
Smart Share1
Smart Connectivity

Smart Share

Smart Share allows users to share content more easily and quickly. It also searches for the content they want in order to share it more easily and accurately, thereby simplifying the process of sharing between various devices.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Type

Slim Direct

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

300

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

PAL/SECAM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

INTERFACE

Side

HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

Rear

RF In (2), AV In, HDMI/HDCP Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, LAN Port, External Speaker Out (2)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

WxHxD / weight (w/o stand)

733 x 436 x 72.2 (SPK 76.3) / 5.32kg

WxHxD / weight (with stand)

733 x 490 x 282 / 8.17kg

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical (Watts)

59.6

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LW641H-ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LW641H-ZD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.