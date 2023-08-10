43" Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Customized UI may be little different.
*Actual UI may be little different.
*When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed).
*Support devices for bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / ios based Mobile Device.
*Support devices for bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / ios based Mobile Device.
*We provide two protocol for SI solution (HTNG-CEC and TVLink).
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
43"
-
Backlight Type
-
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
400
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog
-
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
XD Engine
-
•
-
Picture Mode
-
● 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert(Bright Room), Expert (Dark Room)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
• 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
-
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
-
Energy saving (Max): 22.3W
-
Safety
-
CB,CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ErP Class
-
A
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
•
-
RF (1/2Tuner)
-
• (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
-
• PCA 3.8
-
DRM
-
S/W Type
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant On, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 1.4, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
RF In (2), AV In (Share with Component), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), HDMI/HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45, External Speaker Out (2)
-
Vesa
-
200 X 200
-
W x H x D/Weight (w/o packing, w/o stand)
-
977 x 575 x 80.8 / 8.0 kg
-
W x H x D/ Weight (w/o Packing, w/ Stand)
-
977 x 630 x 80.8 / 11.2 kg
-
W x H x D / weight (w/ Packing, w/ Stand)
-
1,147 x 660 x 175 / 13.9 kg
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
-
100.2
-
Typical
-
66.2
-
Stand-by
-
0.3
-
Region
-
Europe
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.