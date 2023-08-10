55" OLED Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Actual images(In-screen of TV) available may differ from the above simulated ones.
* Actual UI may differ
* Customized UI may differ
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required(RF+Wireless Infrasturcture is needed.)
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Backlight Type
-
OLED
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
500
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog
-
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
-
Yes / Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
● 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Technicolor Expert, Expert(Bright Room), Expert (Dark Room)
-
Typical
-
Typ/Max: 309W/359W
-
Energy saving(Max)
-
92.7W
-
Audio Output
-
20W + 20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear VoiceⅢ)
-
Solution Type
-
Yes (Smart, Direct, V)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
Yes
-
RF (1/2Tuner)
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM/Flash/HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 2.0 (3), USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
RF In (2), AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), USB 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 200 mm
-
W x H x D/ Weight (w/o Packing, w/ Stand)
-
1,228 x 757 x 230 / 19.1kg
-
W x H x D/Weight (w/o packing, w/o stand)
-
1,228 x 707 x 3.9 (SPK: 46.9) / 16.3kg
-
W x H x D / weight (w/ Packing, w/ Stand)
-
1,345 x 810 x 207 / 24.4kg
-
Safety
-
CB,CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ErP Class
-
A
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical
-
309
-
Stand-by
-
0.3
-
Region
-
Europe
