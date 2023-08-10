About Cookies on This Site

65US762H0ZC

US762H Series

(2)

NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct

 

4K UHD Hospitality TV

US762H with NanoCell Display features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. And it features Pro:Centric technologies for easy management, configuration and updates on guest room TVs via a centralized management system.

4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct

* 65 inch
** All images are for illustrative purpose only.

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of color and lifelike accuracy with advanced NanoCell technology, which makes LG Hotel TV flawless. Discover the more brilliant and clear visual experience with Real 4K that NanoCell TV delivers.

 

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell is designed to blend into any interior and delivers immersive and delicate viewing experience.

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

 

Pro:Centric Direct

* Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT function.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

 

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery modes enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonizes with your space and life.

Soft AP

Soft AP

 

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

* Soft AP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

Welcome_Video_/ Screen

Welcome Video / Screen

 

With the capability to display several images, LG Commercial TV allows for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

 

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

USB Cloning

USB Cloning

 

USB data cloning makes setting up multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

IR Out

IR Out

 

Using the interactive set-top box, all LG Commercial TVs can be controlled with a single remote control.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

65"

Resolution

3840 X 2160 (UHD)

Backlight Unit Type

Edge

Nano

Yes

Brightness (cd/m²)

400nit

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

1000000:1

Response Time(G to G, ms)

8

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Life span (hrs)

30,000

VIDEO

SoC

K6Hp (Quad)

HDR

HDR 10 Pro, HLG

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0ch

AI Sound

Yes

One Touch Sound Tuning

Yes (Ready)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog

PAL

Teletext / Auto Teletext

Yes/Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

Data Streaming (IP & RF), HCAP (GEM, HTML5), IP Return path, Multicast / Unicast ready, webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Application (v4.0)

Pro:Centric V

Pro:Centric Application (PCA3.8)

Pro:Centric Server

PCS400R

Standalone

Quick Menu (v4.0)

DRM

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

Yes (webOS 5.0)

Commercial Smart UX

Gallery Mode, Quick Access, Web Browser, CP App, Magic Remote Compatibility (Ready, MR18HA), SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm), Mood Display

Connectivity

Soft AP, WiFi (802.11ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), LG TV Plus App, DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay

Artificial Intelligence

Voice Recogion, IoT

FEATURE

Ease Installation

EzManager, USB Cloning

Management

Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Self Diagnostic (IP Remote), SI Compatible (TV Link tuner, RS232C), HTNG-CEC (v1.4), Simplelink (HDMI-CEC, v1.4), IR Out (RS-232C, HDMI), Multi IR Code

Hospitality Feature

Hotel Mode, Lock mode (limited), Port Block, Welcome Video, Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), Instant On, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)), External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005)

Setting Option

Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Energy Saving mode

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In (1, v2.0), USB (2, v2.0), CI Slot (1)

Set Rear

HDMI In (1, v2.0), Headphone Out (1), RF In (2), Digital Audio Out (1, optical), RS-232C (1, D-Sub 9Pin), RJ12 (1), RJ45 (1, Ethernet, Aux), External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack) - 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)

OTHERS

Anti-theft System

Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole (except 65", supported after purchasing Stand), Lock Down Plate (for easy installing ) (except 65", supported after purchasing Stand)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

300 x 300

WxHxD/Weight (without stand)

1451 x 840 x 64 / 21.1kg

WxHxD/weight (Packing)

1600 x 1035 x 207 / 33.3kg

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel

11.3/11.3/11.3/19.8

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel

5.0/5.0/5.0/16.6

POWER(UNIT: WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Max

179W

Typical

160W

Stand-by

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB, CU TR

EMC

CE

ErP Class

G

On Power Consumption

118W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65%

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

164kWh

ACCESSORY

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Power Cable

Yes (1.55M, Angle Type)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65US762H0ZC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65US762H0ZC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65US762H0ZC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65US762H0ZC)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65US762H0ZC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.