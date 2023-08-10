About Cookies on This Site

Window Facing Display

49XS4J-B

Window Facing Display

front view

Outstanding Visibility Beyond Window

Inside the full glass of a real estate agency’s office, “High Brightness Window Facing Displays” are installed vertically and horizontally facing outward, and thanks to the high brightness of the displays, the ads on the internal display are very visible even from outside with strong sunlight.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

High Visibility Under The Sunlight

With a great brightness of 4,000 nits*, XS4J clearly delivers contents and attract public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility. QWP** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

A woman wearing sunglasses is watching ads on the display installed in a shop window, and the ads on the display are very visible even under the strong sunlight.

* Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits (Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021)
** Quarter Wave Plate

High Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

* System-on-Chip

Slim Bezel Design

XS4J attracts attention with elegant design, featuring a slim bezel. These displays enhance the visual impact of the played content and the store’s overall atmosphere.

The slim bezel display installed next to a mannequin in a shop window clearly shows the promotional ads to customers.

* Bezel Width (T,B / R,L) : 12.0 / 9.9 mm (55XS4J), 9.0 / 6.5 mm (49XS4J)

Wide Operating Temperature Range

XS4J can operate at various temperatures of 0-40°C*.

The display works well in an environment of 0℃-40℃.

* Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

Smart Brightness Control

*This feature is based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021.

High Energy Efficiency

XS4J is energy efficient*, allowing for an efficient total cost management while showing content with 4,000 nits of high brightness.

High Energy Efficiency

* Typical power consumption of XS4J is 345W(49XS4J), 375W(55XS4J) at ‘On Mode’ based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.

Easy Content Distribution & SW Update

XS4J features embedded Wi-Fi making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware.

Easy Content Distribution & SW Update

Web Monitoring (Control Manager)

This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides a ease of control for the user.﻿ It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC as long as they’re connected to a network while having access to both current and past data. It allows users to monitor the unit, make any adjustments and control it remotely in real-time.

Web Monitoring (Control Manager)

All Spec

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Power Protection

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

PANEL

Screen Size (Inch)

49

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color Gamut

NTSC 67%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

Transparency

N/A

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

YES

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender

Optional

WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

345W (Full White) 141W (IEC 62087)

Max.

375W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1177 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1279 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

ePEAT(US only)

NO

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DVI-D In

NO

RGB In

NO

Audio In

NO

RS232C In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

IR In

YES

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

HDMI Out

NO

DP Out

YES

Audio Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

External Speaker Out

YES

RS232C Out

YES

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

IR Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

PROTECTION GLASS

Thickness

N/A

Degree of Protection

N/A

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

N/A

Anti-Reflective

N/A

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

N/A

Shatter-Proof

N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Interface

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

Promota

NO

Mobile CMS

NO

Connected Care

YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

Temperature Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Power Indicator

NO

Local Key Operation

YES

FAN (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Group Manager

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Fail over

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

No Signal Image

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Backlight Sync

YES

PIP

YES

PBP

YES (2PBP)

Screen Share

NO

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Play via URL

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SNMP

YES

ISM Method

YES

Auto Set ID

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Control Manager

YES

Cisco Certification

NO

Crestron Connected

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

PM mode

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

Network Ready

YES

Beacon

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

webRTC

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 9/6.5/6.5/9mm

Weight (Head)

20.8Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

Packed Weight

25.3Kg

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1181 x 212 x 725mm

Handle

YES

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type compatible

NO

OPS Power Built-in

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49XS4J-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.