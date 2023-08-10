We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Window Facing Display
Outstanding Visibility Beyond Window
Inside the full glass of a real estate agency’s office, “High Brightness Window Facing Displays” are installed vertically and horizontally facing outward, and thanks to the high brightness of the displays, the ads on the internal display are very visible even from outside with strong sunlight.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Visibility Under The Sunlight
A woman wearing sunglasses is watching ads on the display installed in a shop window, and the ads on the display are very visible even under the strong sunlight.
* Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits (Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021)
** Quarter Wave Plate
High Performance with webOS
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.
* System-on-Chip
Slim Bezel Design
The slim bezel display installed next to a mannequin in a shop window clearly shows the promotional ads to customers.
* Bezel Width (T,B / R,L) : 12.0 / 9.9 mm (55XS4J), 9.0 / 6.5 mm (49XS4J)
Wide OperatingTemperature Range
The display works well in an environment of 0℃-40℃.
* Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021
Smart Brightness Control
Smart Brightness Control
*This feature is based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021.
High Energy Efficiency
High Energy Efficiency
* Typical power consumption of XS4J is 345W(49XS4J), 375W(55XS4J) at ‘On Mode’ based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.
Easy Content Distribution & SW Update
Easy Content Distribution & SW Update
Web Monitoring (Control Manager)
Web Monitoring (Control Manager)
All Spec
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS / M+
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7 Million colors
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
YES
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
-
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)
-
Typ.
-
375W (Full White)147W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
-
400W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1280 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
-
YES
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Thickness
-
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
-
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
N/A
-
Anti-Reflective
-
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
-
N/A
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
N/A
-
Operating System Support
-
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
-
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
N/A
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
YES
-
PIP
-
YES
-
PBP
-
YES (2PBP)
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
26.0Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
31.2Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1360 x 231 x 844mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.