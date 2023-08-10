About Cookies on This Site

49" 4000 nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

49" 4000 nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

49XE4F-M

49" 4000 nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

(2)
Slim & Robust Design with Outstanding Visibility1

Slim & Robust Design with Outstanding Visibility

With a slim & robust design, XE4F series can be easily installed to meet the customer’s needs in external environments that require complex installation conditions. And upgraded brightness captures the attention of customers even under strong and direct sunlight.
Slim & Light Design1
SLIM & ROBUST DESIGN

Slim & Light Design

XE4F series is composed of single display with a light and slim design and it can be easily customized to suit various external environments with no need for separate casing.
Easy integration for partner’s customized design1
SLIM & ROBUST DESIGN

Easy integration for partner’s customized design

The XE4F series is lighter and ready to be customized for various customer needs and settings. From outdoor menu boards to kiosks, the XE4F series is also mountable and optimized for customers, based on the industry purpose and use.
Bright & Brilliant1
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Bright & Brilliant

The XE4F series possesses powerful brightness of 4,000nits, providing clear and vivid picture quality even under direct sunlight.
Wide Viewing Angle1
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
Long Lasting Brightness1
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Long Lasting Brightness

By adding more LED units, XE4F operates brighter at a lower temperature, thereby lasting longer than conventional products.
Visible with Polarized Sunglasses1
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP* enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

* Quarter Wave Plate

Secured Protection with IP56 Design1
RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Secured Protection with IP56 Design

The display is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It’s designed to be not only waterproof but also weatherproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, an essential feature for outdoor application.
Protective Glass (IK10 Certified)1
RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Protective Glass (IK10 Certified)

The tempered and laminated front glass ensures optimum protection from outdoor extremities, resulting in minimal to no damage from external impacts.

* The image is for illustrative purposes only
* IK rating refers to the degree of resitance against external impacts on a scale of 0 to 10. (10 indicates the highest level of protection.)

Support HDBaseT ™1
EASY MAINTENANCE

Support HDBaseT ™

The XE4F Series supports HDBaseT ™, the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and IR over a single, long-distance cable, for easier control of the display and saving installation and maintenance costs.

* XE4F Seried don't support the power supply

Web Monitoring1
EASY MAINTENANCE

Web Monitoring

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

* The image is for illustrative purposes only.

USER SCENE

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable , POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws

Optional

NO

PANEL

Screen Size (Inch)

49

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color Gamut

NTSC 67%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

Transparency

N/A

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

Max. 15 degree

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

IP Rating

IP56

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Power Protection

N/A

Direct Sunlight

YES

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

300W (Full White) 144W (IEC 62087)

Max.

350W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1023 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1194 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

3.5W(WOL Off), 8W(WOL on)

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

ePEAT(US only)

NO

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2)

DVI-D In

NO

RGB In

NO

Audio In

NO

RS232C In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (2ea, LAN 1ea / HDbaseT 1ea)

IR In

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

HDMI Out

NO

DP Out

NO

Audio Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

External Speaker Out

YES

RS232C Out

YES

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

IR Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

PROTECTION GLASS

Thickness

5mm

Degree of Protection

YES (IK10)

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

Chemical strengthening

Anti-Reflective

YES

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

YES

Shatter-Proof

YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Interface

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

Promota

NO

Mobile CMS

NO

Connected Care

YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

-30 °C to 50 °C

Operation Humidity

5 % to 100 %

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

Pixel Sensor

YES

Proximity Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

YES

Humidity Sensor

YES

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Power Indicator

YES

Local Key Operation

NO

FAN (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Group Manager

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Fail over

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

No Signal Image

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Backlight Sync

YES

PIP

YES

PBP

YES (2PBP)

Screen Share

NO

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Play via URL

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SNMP

YES

ISM Method

YES

Auto Set ID

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Control Manager

YES

Cisco Certification

NO

Crestron Connected

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

PM mode

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

Network Ready

NO

Beacon

NO

HDMI-CEC

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

webRTC

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 38.4/26/26/38.4mm

Weight (Head)

32Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

Packed Weight

37Kg

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1153 x 656.2 x 88.0mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1287 x 797 x 207mm

Handle

NO

VESA Standard Mount Interface

N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type compatible

NO

OPS Power Built-in

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49XE4F-M)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49XE4F-M)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.