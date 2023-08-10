About Cookies on This Site

43" One:Quick Flex Digital Signage | 43HT3WN-B
43" One:Quick Flex Digital Signage | 43HT3WN-B

43HT3WN-B

43" One:Quick Flex Digital Signage | 43HT3WN-B

The award-winning LG One:Quick Flex

LG One:Quick Flex has won the CES Innovation Awards Honoree and the Red Dot Award consecutively,and it has received worldwide recognition for its technology and design.

 

The award-winning LG One:Quick Flex

All-in-One Display
for Effective Collaboration

All-in-One Display for Effective Collaboration

* Camera mirror mode is only available for certain apps.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All-in-One Display for Simple and Quick Video Call

All-in-One Display for Simple and Quick Video Call

With LG One:Quick Flex's 43-inch all-in-one display complete with built-in camera, microphones and speakers there's no need to stress over online meetings and calls and no more inconvenience of connecting to and setting up video conferencing.

Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing

Equipped with In-Cell touch technology, the One:Quick Flex turns ideas into reality. With a dedicated touch pen, taking notes and drawing are done easily. Also, their works can be saved as files, and easily shared via mobile phone.

Several people are discussing and sharing their ideas using the LG One:Quick Flex. A person is taking notes on the data displayed on the One:Quick Flex screen with a dedicated touch pen. The image sent from the LG One:Quick Flex is shown on a woman's cell phone.
Several people are discussing and sharing their ideas using the LG One:Quick Flex. A person is taking notes on the data displayed on the One:Quick Flex screen with a dedicated touch pen. The image sent from the LG One:Quick Flex is shown on a woman's cell phone.
Several people are discussing and sharing their ideas using the LG One:Quick Flex. A person is taking notes on the data displayed on the One:Quick Flex screen with a dedicated touch pen. The image sent from the LG One:Quick Flex is shown on a woman's cell phone.
Several people are discussing and sharing their ideas using the LG One:Quick Flex. A person is taking notes on the data displayed on the One:Quick Flex screen with a dedicated touch pen. The image sent from the LG One:Quick Flex is shown on a woman's cell phone.
Several people are discussing and sharing their ideas using the LG One:Quick Flex. A person is taking notes on the data displayed on the One:Quick Flex screen with a dedicated touch pen. The image sent from the LG One:Quick Flex is shown on a woman's cell phone.
Several people are discussing and sharing their ideas using the LG One:Quick Flex. A person is taking notes on the data displayed on the One:Quick Flex screen with a dedicated touch pen. The image sent from the LG One:Quick Flex is shown on a woman's cell phone.

* One touch pen provided.
* Dedicated apps required for annotation and drawing (MS Whiteboard ready)

The LG One:Quick Flex is placed between the office and lounge, showing its wheel.

Easy Transport with a Movable Stand

The One:Quick Flex can be used anywhere indoors where it can be moved by wheels. From a private office to public lounge, it plays various roles according to each need such as video conferencing, design demo, collaboration, etc.

* Stands are sold separately.
* The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.

The image shows the LG One:Quick Flex can be rotated vertically (counterclockwise) and horizontally (clockwise).

Screen Rotation

The One:Quick Flex supports screen rotation when using the dedicated stand, which can be widely used by being turned vertically or horizontally according to the content ratio.

* Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually.
* To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode.
* Some apps may not support vertical view mode.

The height of the stand can be lifted up to 9.5cm high regardless of whether it is in landscape mode or portrait mode.

Adjustable Height

The height of the stand can be adjusted to meet the posture or height of the user. (up to 9.5 cm)

*The height is adjusted manually.

The image shows the main screen of the LG One:Quick Flex which is similar to that of a mobile touch UX.

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability

The touch-based UX of One:Quick Flex is designed to be similar to the mobile touch UX, making it easy to use. Also, the operating system based on Windows makes it easy for the user to install and run programs they want through a huge library of applications and tools.

* Screen images simulated.

A woman is using voice commands to control the One:Quick Flex while cooking.

Voice Ordering

The user can also perform key functions through voice commands without the need to touch the screen.

* Voice ordering supports English and Korean, and is limited to some specific functions (Power, volume, built-in apps).

A Sleek Design that Blends
with the Space

Moving beyond the conventional black color, it is available in stylish beige with a smooth finish and blends effortlessly with the surrounding interior.

 

One:Quick Flex is placed in harmony with the beige background and the beige-toned interior.
One:Quick Flex is placed in harmony with the beige background and the beige-toned interior.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:

LG One Quick Flex

LG One Quick Flex
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.

Doctor's Office

Doctor's Office
Perform simple consultations or medical examinations remotely without meeting with the patient.

Telemedicine

Telemedicine
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.

Collaborative Workspace

Collaborative Workspace
Employees can freely describe their creative ideas with drawing and writing.

Design Office

Design Office
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.

Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home

Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home
Re-connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.

Video Call

Video Call
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.

Working from Home

Working from Home
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.

Kindergarten

Kindergarten
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.

Distance Learning

Distance Learning
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.

LG One Quick Flex
Doctor's Office
Telemedicine
Collaborative Workspace
Design Office
Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home
Video Call
Working from Home
Kindergarten
Distance Learning

* The example is provided for information purposes only; LG does not offer separate solutions or services.
* Screen configuration and function support may vary depending on the app used.

Explore more showroom at Digital Connect

Open Workspace

  •  

Private Office

  •  

Consulting Room

  •  
All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

HDMI Cable, Remote Controller, Touch Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

Optional

Floor Stand (ST-43HF/ST-431HF), 1 Pole Desktop Stand (ST-43HT)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

Camera_Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Camera_Field of View (FoV)

88°

MIC_Array

2EA

MIC_Pickup Range

3 m

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø8 mm

Accuracy (Typ.)

3 mm ↓

Interface

USB 1.1

Operating System Support

Windows 10 or Higher

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

35 mm ↓

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

13.9 / 13.9 / 13.9 / 16.5 mm

Weight(Head)

12.7 kg

Weight(Head+Stand)

28.8 kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4 mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

Floor Stand (Landscape) : 973.2 x 1187.2 x 602.0 mm
Floor Stand (Portrait) : 662.0 x 1349.8 x 602.0 mm
Desktop Stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3 mm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200

PANEL

Screen Size

43"

Panel Technology

U-IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness

350

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Colour gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 × 178

Colour Depth

10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors

Response Time

9 ms

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

75 W

Max.

190 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

56

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

Yes (10W x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(43HT3WN-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43HT3WN-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(43HT3WN-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43HT3WN-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43HT3WN-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.