50" UHD Standard Signage | 50UL3J-M
50" UHD Standard Signage | 50UL3J-M

LG webOS UHD Signage

There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting a vivid and lively screen quality by magnifying the display’s content.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear contents.

It is displaying the bezel size as 6.9mm by 18.4mm and demonstrating its thinness at 57.5mm depth.

Sophisticated Slim Design

This series is thin in bezel size and thickness*, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.

* Compared to LG's UL3G series

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.0

 

LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on UL3J series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Various external sensors and signage can be connected through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.

Various Sensor Connection

 

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide value-added solutions* by supporting simple connections with external sensors** such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc., via USB plug-in.

* e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors
** External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share is a wireless screen sharing solution available through the UL3J series, USB transmission unit, and its app. You can simply share personal PC screen to the display with it's USB dongle button and embedded Wi-Fi*, and can adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control. Also, the Office Meeting Mode** helps you to display the agenda, note before the meeting starts.

This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall.

* Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.

UL3J series is remotely controlled and monitored in a remote location through Control Manager on mobile devices and/or laptops.

Remote Monitoring and Control

 

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone & PC under network-accessible environment while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control the unit remotely in real time.

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UL3J series.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

 

The UL3J series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control

A video conference is being held as people are screened on signage installed on the wall.

Compatible with Video Conference System

 

For effective visual meeting, the UL3J series supports its compatibility with Cisco solutions that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference.

* Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional)

Conveniently distributing content through Wi-Fi.

Easy Content Distribution& SW Update

 

UL3J series features embedded Wi-Fi making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware under the same network.
 

Wireless Access Point

Wireless Access Point

 

UL3J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

Built-in Speaker

Built-in Speaker

 

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UL3J series installed in a different place.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

 

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.
So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

It is demonstrating that UL3J series is EPEAT verified.

EPEAT Registered

 

The Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) is a method for several layers of customers to evaluate the effect of a product on the environment. UL3J is EPEAT Bronzecertified* display which means that it meets all the required criteria in Computers and Displays category.

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

50"

Panel Technology

VA

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

400nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

5,000:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Colour gamut

DCI 80%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Colour Depth

1.07G (8bits + FRC)

Response Time

6ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

2%

Life time

30,000Hrs (Min)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI IN

3, HDCP 2.2/1.4

RS232C IN

4 Pin Phone-jack

RJ45(LAN) IN

Yes

USB IN

USB 2.0 (2, Type A)

Audio Out

Yes

RS232C Out

4 Pin Phone-jack

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Ashed Blue

Bezel Width

Off : 7.3/7.3/7.3/18.4 mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

Weight(Head)

11.7 kg

Packed Weight

14.4 kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1,121 x 651 x 57.1 mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,215 x 775 x 152 mm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16 GB

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

Yes

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness Sensor

Yes

Local Key Operation

Power On/Off Only

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

Local Contents Scheduling

Yes

Group Manager

Yes

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

Booting Logo Image

Yes

No Signal Image

Yes

RS232C Sync

Yes

Local Network Sync

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

4, Max One HDMI Input

Play via URL

Yes

Screen Rotation

Yes

External Input Rotation

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Method

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

Cisco Certification

TBD, ~`23.7

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

PM mode

Yes

Wake on LAN

Yes

Network Ready

Yes

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

Pro:Idiom

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

90 W

Max.

130 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

307 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 444 BTU/Hr(Max.)

Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

63 W

DPM

0.5 W

Power off

0.5 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

Connected Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(50UL3J-M)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(50UL3J-M)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(50UL3J-M)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(50UL3J-M)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (50UL3J-M)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.