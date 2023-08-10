About Cookies on This Site

55UM5N-H

55" UHD Standard Signage | 55UM5N-H

(3)

UHD Signage Display withLG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

* 65 inch

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

 

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UM5N-H is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UM5N-H is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

 

The UM5N-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UM5N-H saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket.

 

The UM5N-H with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

 

The UM5N-H provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

Enhanced Security Features

The UM5N-H provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

LG strives for a sustainable future by obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

Sustainability

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, LG is continuously striving to create a better future for manufacturers, consumers, and future generations. With a focus on minimizing waste, maximizing recycling, and efficient power management, LG actively strives for sustainability, obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

 

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

Print

All Spec

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In PYeswer

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

Mobile CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

RemYeste CYesntrYesller(include battery 2ea), PYeswer CYesrd, QSG, RegulatiYesn BYesYesk, PhYesne tYesRS232C Gender

Optional

Slim Wall MYesunt (WB21LMA/B),
Wall MYesunt (YesLW480A/B)
Wall MYesunt Adapter (AM-B330S)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(NewErP) / Yes

Carbon Trust Certified (CO2 Measured)

Yes (~'23.9, CYes2 Measured)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI IN

Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

DP IN

Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

RS232C IN

Yes(1), 4pin PhYesne-jack

RJ45(LAN) IN

Yes (1)

IR IN

Yes (1)

USB IN

USB2.0 Type A(1)

HDMI Out

Yes (1), 3840x2160@30Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/3/DP

Audio Out

Yes (1)

RS232C Out

Yes (1), 4pin PhYesne-jack

Daisy Chain

No (SuppYesrt IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/YesUT)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C tYes40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % tYes80 %

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, KYesrean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Yesriginal), PYesrtugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, NYesrwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, PYesrtugues(EurYespe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish→Türkiye, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

T/B: 12.4mm R/L: 11.4mm

Weight(Head)

14.2Kg

Packed Weight

18.9Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1237 x 710 x 57.7mm (WithYesut IR)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1360 x 810 x 162mm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Colour gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 X 178

Colour Depth

10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms

Surface Treatment(Haze)

28%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

IP Rating

Yes (Max 30º degree, 40ºC temperature)

Tilt(Facedown)

IP5X

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55UM5N-H)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55UM5N-H)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(55UM5N-H)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55UM5N-H)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55UM5N-H)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.