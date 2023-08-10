We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series
Clear View with Non-glare Coating
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY
ULTRA HD Resolution
With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.
High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Compatible with AV Control System
*Network based control.
Compatible with Video Conference System
*Using an HDMI cable connection.
Real-time Monitoring & Control
Real-time Cloud Care Service - Signage365care
* The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
Multiscreen Feature with PBP / PIP
Wireless Access Point
All Spec
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
72.5Kg (With Pallet)
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
49.0Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 14.3mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2073 x 1250 x 285mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6mm (without Handle and LG Logo)
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable(1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(Old ErP for Jordan) / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
-
YES (4PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
86
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
YES
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
733.69 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.5 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Max.
-
280W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
150.5W
-
Typ.
-
215W
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
YES
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
