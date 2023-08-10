65" UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
True Interactivity for Bringing People Together
When the teacher marks it on the TR3DJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.
All Spec
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7 Million colors
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 25%
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000:1
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
NO / YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
6.5ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
65
-
OSD
-
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
648 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
400W
-
Typ.
-
190W
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (16W x 2)
-
Weight (Head)
-
40.2Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1628 × 208 × 1005mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1489 × 897 × 87.0mm
-
Packed Weight
-
48.8Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
YES
-
CPU
-
Quad core A73
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
GPU
-
Mail G52 Multicore 2
-
LAN
-
Gigabit LAN
-
Memory(RAM)
-
4GB
-
OS ver. (Android)
-
Android 9
-
Storage
-
32GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
YES
-
IR In
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
USB3.0 Type B (2ea)
-
USB In
-
USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 90 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
-
NO
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
±1mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Interface
-
USB3.0
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 20 Points
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
4mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
0.87
-
Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
10ms ↓
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
32GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Power Indicator
-
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
