49" 500 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The 0.9mm even panel bezel and 1.8mm BtB size (borderless type, no metal bezel) have been verified by Nemko, a global institution that tests and certifies electrical equipment.
*The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
*The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
49"
-
Penel Technology
-
IPS
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixels(HxVx3)
-
6,220,800
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
500nit
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
30,000:1
-
Colour gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Colour Depth
-
1.07Billion(10 bit)
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
3%
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs
-
Life Time(Typ.)
-
60,000Hrs (Trp.)
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0
-
USB
-
O,(2.0)
-
Digital
-
O(2), HDCP2.2
-
Bezel Colour
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
0.9 (top/bottom/left/right even bezel) mm (1.8mm) Penel Bezel + Penel Bezel
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,075.6 x 605.8 x 86.2 mm
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.0
-
Tile Mode
-
Yes(up to 15x15)
-
Source Selection
-
RGB, HDMI1, HDMI2, DVI, DP, OPS, USB
-
ISM Method
-
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, (User video, Inversion, Washing Bar will be supported from '15.9) Scheduling is supported additionally
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
-
O (PC/DTV)
-
Power on Status
-
Standby, PWR, LST
-
DPM wake up
-
Clock / Clock+Data selectable
-
Energy Saving
-
O (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
USB Colning
-
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Contents scheduling
-
USB, Internal memory
-
Sync mode
-
Time sync, Content sync, Network sync
-
Limited mode(OSD, settings Locking)
-
O (USB, IR, OSD)
-
Power on Delay
-
0 ~ 250
-
Content Rotation
-
OFF, 90, 180, 270
-
OSD Portrait Mode
-
OFF, 90, 180, 270
-
SetID Setup
-
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
-
USB auto Playback
-
Lock Mode
-
Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key
-
Fail over
-
USB, RGB, DP, DVI, HDMI1, HDMI2,OPS Internal Memory
-
SuperSign Server Setup
-
SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Switch
-
No
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
65 W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NA
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Manual
-
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.