49" 500 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall
49VM5E-A

49VM5E-A

49" 500 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

The impressive immersion generated by the extremely narrow 0.9 mm bezel becomes even more powerful with a state-of-the-art smart signage platform. Beyond the self-playing feature, the VM5E series is capable of multitasking that raises brand awareness, drives traffic to your store, and engages customers in brand storytelling.
Achieving Incredible Immersion

The borderless design, with its 0.9 mm* even bezel and 1.8 mm* BtB (Bezel to Bezel), verified by Nemko, minimizes bezel interference and delivers immersive and seamless content on assembled video wall screens.

*The 0.9mm even panel bezel and 1.8mm BtB size (borderless type, no metal bezel) have been verified by Nemko, a global institution that tests and certifies electrical equipment.

Achieving Incredible Immersion

The VM5E series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

*The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the VM5E series is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.

*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology provides better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle. Thereby, the VM5E series captivates the attention of more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.
Powerful Smart Signage Platform

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VM5E series can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a webbased
platform and offers SDK(Soft Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize.
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trialand-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

The conventional GUI(Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD(On Screen Display) wasn't well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the VM5E series, however, consists of a long range menu, creating a comfortable and efficient business environment.
User Convenience

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.
User Convenience

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VM5E series allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.

User Convenience

A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once.
User Convenience

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage 365 Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.

*The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Penel Technology

IPS

Backlight Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixels(HxVx3)

6,220,800

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

500nit

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

30,000:1

Colour gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Colour Depth

1.07Billion(10 bit)

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

3%

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Life Time(Typ.)

60,000Hrs (Trp.)

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0

USB

O,(2.0)

Digital

O(2), HDCP2.2

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

0.9 (top/bottom/left/right even bezel) mm (1.8mm) Penel Bezel + Penel Bezel

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,075.6 x 605.8 x 86.2 mm

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Tile Mode

Yes(up to 15x15)

Source Selection

RGB, HDMI1, HDMI2, DVI, DP, OPS, USB

ISM Method

Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, (User video, Inversion, Washing Bar will be supported from '15.9) Scheduling is supported additionally

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma

Time

Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

Input Label

O (PC/DTV)

Power on Status

Standby, PWR, LST

DPM wake up

Clock / Clock+Data selectable

Energy Saving

O (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

USB Colning

Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

Contents scheduling

USB, Internal memory

Sync mode

Time sync, Content sync, Network sync

Limited mode(OSD, settings Locking)

O (USB, IR, OSD)

Power on Delay

0 ~ 250

Content Rotation

OFF, 90, 180, 270

OSD Portrait Mode

OFF, 90, 180, 270

SetID Setup

Manual, Auto

Configuration Setup

USB auto Playback

Lock Mode

Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key

Fail over

USB, RGB, DP, DVI, HDMI1, HDMI2,OPS Internal Memory

SuperSign Server Setup

SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Switch

No

Smart Energy Saving

65 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

ePEAT(US only)

NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control / Control+

LANGUAGE

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

Manual

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49VM5E-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49VM5E-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49VM5E-AH)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49VM5E-AJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49VM5E-A)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49VM5E-AH)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49VM5E-AJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49VM5E-A)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49VM5E-AH)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49VM5E-AJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49VM5E-A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.