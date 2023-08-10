About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55'' 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

55'' 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
55VSH7J-H

55'' 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

55VSH7J-H

0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Both the external and internal premises of the shopping center are monitored in the CCTV control room through a large video wall.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

 

Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel

The unprecedented razor-thin bezel – 0.44 mm EVEN BEZEL and 0.88 mm BEZEL TO BEZEL – which has been verified by Nemko*, makes content look like the actual original image by depicting a subject perfectly true to form, without any distortions. Seamlessly assembled on a large video wall screen, the VSH7J series will provide an even more immersive experience to viewers.

The screening wall behind the news desk is composed of a video wall that consist of extremely thin bezels.

A woman is looking up at the screen installed upstairs.

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the VSH7J series is high enough to display vivid colours throughout the screen with no distortion.

*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Several screens installed on both sides and front wall provide a more vivid and wider view.

Wide Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology enables better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Because of this, the VSH7J series captures the attention of and captivates more viewers with lifelike colours, regardless of their viewing position.
Low Uniformity Screen projects a darkening vignette on the corners of its bezel, whereas VSH7J series is able to display a balanced projection of colors.

Uniform Colour Expression

Poor uniformity around bezel boundaries can give the corners a darker appearance, which doesn’t look good on a large screen. However, the VSH7J series has enhanced uniformity, even within the four corners of the display, to deliver vivid and consistent colour throughout the screen.

*Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

The 55VSH7J series consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the 55SVH7F series. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

Image Gap Reduction

The VSH7J series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

*The "55SVH7F series" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

Smart Calibration

Smart Calibration is a solution that enables the reduction of time and costs compared to existing sensor calibration methods. It analyzes not only the colour property differences within each individual display but also the differences between connected displays. With just few simple clicks of a remote control, this calibration process can be done in a matter of minutes. In addition, calibration can be set to automatically occur at regular intervals to always deliver optimum image quality.

On the left, there is a person using sensor calibration to adjust the colours of the video wall through the connected laptop, and the other person on the ladder is assessing the screen error. In contrast, LG Smart Calibration user on the right is simply and conveniently adjusting on a remote controller.

* Depending on the user, the difference in colour can be felt after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the colour manually is recommended.

 

Clear View with Non-glare Panel

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary light reflection when watching a screen under bright conditions. The VSH7J series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze to 28%, which enhanced visibility and text readability.

The 55SVH7F series is affected by bright lights, giving it the layer of white cast over the image. The 55VSH7J series screen in contrast, is able to remain vibrant under bright lightings.

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VSH7J series can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

*SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com).

One side of the video wall is live streaming a soccer game, while the other side of the screen is utilizing CSS effects to add more content.

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, and various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, are added to content using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming* is also available, providing the flexibility to organize and diversify content free from capacity limits.

*Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast.

Several tasks could be accomplished simultaneously with the intuitive GUI.

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-and-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
The menu screen consists of both landscape and portrait options.

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI (Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD (On Screen Display) wasn’t well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the VSH7J series, however, consists of a long range menu with bigger font sizes and a 9:16 ratio, creating a comfortable and efficient business environment.
Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

Daisy Chain Capability

A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need of DisplayPort MST or Matrox graphics card.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VSH7J series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ERP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0

ePEAT(US only)

NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

Promota

NO

Mobile CMS

NO

Connected Care

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2)

DVI-D In

YES (HDCP 1.4)

RGB In

NO

Audio In

YES

RS232C In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

IR In

YES

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

HDMI Out

NO

DP Out

YES

Audio Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

RS232C Out

YES

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

IR Out

NO

Daisy Chain

Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Smart Calibration

YES

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

IP Rating

IP5X tested

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Power Protection

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

YES

Humidity Sensor

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Power Indicator

NO

Local Key Operation

YES

FAN (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Group Manager

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Fail over

YES

Booting Logo Image

NO

No Signal Image

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

PIP

NO

PBP

NO

Screen Share

NO

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Play via URL

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SNMP

YES

ISM Method

YES

Auto Set ID

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Control Manager

YES

Cisco Certification

NO

Crestron Connected

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

PM mode

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

Network Ready

YES

Beacon

NO

HDMI-CEC

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

webRTC

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

YES

Scan Inversion

YES

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 0.44mm

Weight (Head)

18.4Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

Packed Weight

23.6Kg

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1353 x 855 x 263mm

Handle

YES

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type compatible

YES (Piggyback)

OPS Power Built-in

NO

PANEL

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

700nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Life time

60,000Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

Transparency

N/A

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

210W

Max.

250W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

717 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max.)

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

110W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55VSH7J-H)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55VSH7J-H)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(55VSH7J-H)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55VSH7J-H)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55VSH7J-H)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.