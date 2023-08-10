We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55'' 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
Both the external and internal premises of the shopping center are monitored in the CCTV control room through a large video wall.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel
The screening wall behind the news desk is composed of a video wall that consist of extremely thin bezels.
*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
*Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
*The "55SVH7F series" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
Smart Calibration
On the left, there is a person using sensor calibration to adjust the colours of the video wall through the connected laptop, and the other person on the ladder is assessing the screen error. In contrast, LG Smart Calibration user on the right is simply and conveniently adjusting on a remote controller.
* Depending on the user, the difference in colour can be felt after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the colour manually is recommended.
Clear View with Non-glare Panel
The 55SVH7F series is affected by bright lights, giving it the layer of white cast over the image. The 55VSH7J series screen in contrast, is able to remain vibrant under bright lightings.
*SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com).
*Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast.
*LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All Spec
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / Energy Star 8.0
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2)
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
-
YES
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
YES
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X tested
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
YES
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
YES
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 0.44mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
18.4Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
23.6Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1353 x 855 x 263mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Life time
-
60,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Typ.
-
210W
-
Max.
-
250W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
717 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
110W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.