P1.5 700 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

LAP015EP

P1.5 700 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

(2)

LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH LED SIGNAGE

Boasting detailed color and super contrast, LG's LAPE series brings content to life through freedom of design, giving it outstanding presence as a work of media art.

SELECTABLE TWO PRODUCT TYPES

The LAPE Series comes in 2 product types which differ in the way the power is installed. Each has their own distinctive benefits, so customers can choose between two types based on installation environment.
FLEXIBLE LDM1

FLEXIBLE LDM

With a specially designed flexible LDM(LED Display Module), the LAPE series supports true concave and convex curvature up to 1,000R. This greatly amplifies design flexibility, providing users with the ability to create true curved screens.

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to an LED screen composed of flat LED unit cases.

REALISM THROUGH LIFELIKE COLORS

The LAPE series delivers vivid and distinctive picture quality through a wide range of color details with deep contrast thanks to LG's exclusive ‘Dynamic Contrast Algorithm'.

DETAILED EXPRESSION OF COLOR DEPTH

16-bit color processing provides a higher greyscale level, which seamlessly displays different depths and densities of colors without distortion, thereby giving a more realistic and sophisticated content.

SMOOTH PLAYBACK IN DYNAMIC MOTION

Powered by LG's display technology, a high refresh rate of 3,840Hz assures the smooth playback of content. The flicker-free image prevents the black bars that occur from video shooting, as well as eye strain and blurred vision in viewers.

POWER/SIGNAL REDUNDANCY SUPPORT

The LAPE series is designed to support signal redundancy (optional), providing users with peace of mind.

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.

PRECISE FHD/UHD SCEEN CONFIGURATION

It has often been difficult to configure a perfect FHD/UHD resolution screen prohibiting native resolution image display. With the LAPE series, this is possible for all model options.

SMART HIGH PERFORMANCE SYSTEM CONTROLLER

The LAPE series comes with a versatile 4K system controller, providing simplified system configuration in a high-resolution canvas platform. The controller also has a built-in high performance media player as well as scaler.

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays that don't have an all-in-one system controller.

HIGH PERFORMANCE SoC with webOS1

HIGH PERFORMANCE SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

INTUITIVE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

LG's new management control software platform ‘LED Assistant' provides easy screen management.

REAL-TIME 365 CARE SERVICE

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage 365 Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of LED displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services.

*The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

EASY TO HANDLE & INSTALL

Conventional large-sized and heavy cabinet-based installation often results in LED dot defects during installation. The LAPE series breaks free from conventional norms by introducing much smaller and light weight LDM(LED Display Module)-based installation, providing incomparable ease of handling.
EASY SCREEN ALIGNMENT1

EASY SCREEN ALIGNMENT

The unit frame of the LAPE series has been carefully designed for easy screen flatness alignment. Each LDM has 20 Z-axis alignment points for ultra-fine flatness alignment.
FRONT INSTALLATION & SERVICE1

FRONT INSTALLATION & SERVICE

The LAPE series comes with front installation and front service access, freeing users from needing rear access space, as well as a sleek screen design for maximum space optimization.
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pitch Name

P1.5

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.50

Module Resolution (W x H)

160 x 120

Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

240 x 180

Weight per Module (kg)

0.36

No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)

2 x 3

Unit Case Resolution (W x H)

320 x 360

Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

480 x 540 x 105

Unit Case Surface Area (m²)

0.259

Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

10.1

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

38.4

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

444,444

Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

±0.2

Unit Case material

Die Casting Aluminum

Service access

Front and Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

Color Temperature

3,200~9,300

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

140

Brightness Uniformity

95%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx, Cy

Contrast Ratio

6,000

Processing Depth (bit)

16 (HDR10)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)

200

Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)

67

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

770

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50/60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

0°C to+40°C

Operating Humidity

10-80% RH

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class A/CE/KC

Environment

RoHS

CONTROLLER

Controller

LCLG005-A

CONNECTIVITY

Video Inputs

HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB

Control

RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

Special Features

HDR10, Temperature Sensor, Power Detection

OPTIONAL ACCESSORY

Optional Accessory

N/A

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.