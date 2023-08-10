About Cookies on This Site

Indoor LG MAGNIT LED Signage | LSAB012-U12

LSAB012-U12

LG MAGNIT Virtual Showroom

LG MAGNIT Virtual Showroom

Explore more about LG MAGNIT and find the potentials at LG Digital Connect.
LG MAGNIT Virtual Showroom Explore

Red Dot Design Award 2020

IDEA Design Award 2020

2020 PIN UP Design Awards

2020 Good Design Award Korea
LG MAGNIT, Your First Micro LED Display

LG MAGNIT,
Your First Micro LED Display

See the magnificent success that LG MAGNIT brings to business and recreation.

True Innovation behind New Depths

LG MAGNIT delivers immersive and eye-popping visuals that make every viewing experience memorable. Bring your imagination into life, through ultra-fine details visualized by a colourful mosaic of Micro LED chips.

 

Black Immersion, Enlivened Details

By removing a package surrounding R, G, B LED chips and applying LG’s own Full Black Coating technology, LG MAGNIT surprisingly delivers much deeper black than the conventional package LED signage*. This not only enhances colour vividness, but also makes the details which were hidden in the shadows appear, providing audiences a sense of immersion.

 

A face of a white tiger for emphasizing the black color

* Based on LG's conventional LED Signage

Stronger Light and Shadow

The solid black LG MAGNIT makes also results in superbly high contrast ratio which is a vital part of the picture quality. The difference between the dark parts and the light parts is clearly great, making every part of the content distinctive.

 

Floor fountain with different colors to show difference between LG Conventional LED Signage and MAGNIT about contrast ratio and distinctiveness

Accurate Colours as Intended

By carefully selecting an LED chip which is a key factor to determine colour purity, its narrowed wavelength allows LG MAGNIT to show uniform colours across the screen. Furthermore, the enhanced Gamut Transfer technology supports it to describe colours close to the original colour, which is essential for places where exact colour representation is demanding.

 

The Seattle Great Wheel shining with lots of colors

Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor

Intelligent Image Processor

The Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor which is adopted from LG’s TV technology recognizes and analyzes the original content, optimizing the clarity and sharpness of the content for itself.

* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.

Vivid Colour Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider colour spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.

 

Night view of a village on HDR and SDR, having difference in color spectrum and contrast ratio

* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Wide Colour Viewing Angle

Thanks to the structure of LG MAGNIT, it minimises colour distortion according to the viewing angle. In other words, the original colour can be appreciated even from the side angles, captivating various pedestrians even if it is installed in a large public places.

 

MAGNIT showing waterfall viewed from the side angles

Care Less with Sturdy Design

Through several layers of coated film, LG MAGNIT can protect its LED chips from risks caused by water drops, dust, static electricity or physical impacts. Considering that it is usually installed in public places where many people come and go, its stability is vitally important to minimize unforeseen accidents.

 

 

Protecting LED chips from water drops, dust, static electricity and physical impacts

* Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.

Sleek Look with Smooth Surface

The screen surface of LG MAGNIT is very smooth just as LCD, making it looks nice even when the screen is off. Also, audiences or installers feel soft when touching the screen. If fingerprints are on the surface, they can be simply removed by wiping with a soft cloth without the need for any chemicals.

 

The sleek look of MAGNIT with smooth surface

Optimum Cable-less Design for Simple Installation

The Cable-less Signal Transmission technology has been adopted. No signal and power cable connection is required between the cabinets and you don't need cables except for connecting the screen to its system controller and power.

 

The wireless broadband transmission technology enables cabinets to connect to each other, and its assembly design simplifies rear structure of the screen.

Efficient Power Consumption by Colours

Common Cathode Drive-IC is one of the reasons why LG MAGNIT has low power consumption. It supplies the right necessary voltage to each R, G, B sub-pixel individually to minimize unnecessary power consumption.

 

A backdrop of broadcasters composed of LG MAGNIT and a comparison of current flow to LED chips between MAGNIT and LG's conventional LED Signage.

Power Saving Standby Mode

When there is no input signal for a period of time, the screen turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to a standby mode. This saves additional power consumption and enables the product to be reactivated simply by using a remote control.

Employees are resting in the office without using the display which is in standby mode for minimizing power consumption.

A woman in a conference room accessing the setting easily with a remote control

Intuitive UX with Remote Control

By applying the same intuitive UI* as general LG digital signage, the user can easily adapt to it. It also allows users to easily access the settings by using a remote control instead of connecting to a PC.

* Available for over 1,280 × 720 resolution screen.

People having a conference with the MAGNIT and there is a AV controller on the desk.

Compatibility with AV Control System

LG MAGNIT has been certified Crestron Connected® for a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network-based control

Dedicated Accessories for Tidiness

Three pairs of wall mount accessories and a frame kit are provided as options for LG MAGNIT. The wall mounts can be combined with any screen size to be installed clearly and neatly. Also, when building a screen of 163-inch, Ultra HD resolution, the frame kit will make the display have a smooth edge.

 

LG MAGNIT being installed neatly with wall mount kits and a frame kit.

Total Content Management

LG MAGNIT is compatible with LG SuperSign CMS solution which is all-in-one content management solution for content editing, scheduling and distribution. Managers can operate LG’s commercial displays including LG MAGNIT all at once, enabling systematic and efficient management.

 

The MAGNIT is installed in a corporate lobby, and it is being managed by LG SuperSign solution.

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

 

LG engineer is monitoring the status of MAGNIT installed in electronic equipment stores in real-time.

* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Home Office

Home Cinema

Executive Briefing Center

Lobby

Hotel Lobby

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

Micro

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.250

Module Resolution (WxH)

240 × 90

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

300 × 112.5

Weight per Module (kg)

0.18

No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

6 (2 x 3)

Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

480 × 270

Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

600 × 337.5 × 44.9

Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

0.203

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

LSAB012-*2: 7.8
LSAB012-*12: 7.2

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

LSAB012-*2: 38.5
LSAB012-*12: 35.5

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

640,000

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.5

Cabinet material

Die-casting Aluminum

Service access

LSAB012-*2: Front
LSAB012-*12: Front and Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

LSAB012-*2: 600 / 1,200 (Peak)
LSAB012-*12: 800 / Peak 1,600

Color Temperature (K)

3,200~9,300 / Default 7,300

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160°

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

160°

Brightness Uniformity(%)

95%

Color Uniformity

±0.02Cx, Cy

Contrast Ratio

LSAB012-*2: 30,000 : 1 @ 10lux
LSAB012-*12: 150,000:1 @10lux

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

LSAB012-*2: 60 
LSAB012-*12: 82

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

LSAB012-*2: 35
LSAB012-*12: 50

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

LSAB012-*2: 296 
LSAB012-*12: 405

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

LSAB012-*2: 205
LSAB012-*12: 280

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

LSAB012-*2: 120
LSAB012-*12: 171

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

LSAB012-*2: 1,013
LSAB012-*12: 1,385

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Operating Temperature(℃)

0°C to +40°C

Operating Humidity

10-80% RH

IP rating Front

IP50

IP rating Rear

IP20

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

STANDARD

Certification

Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS

CONTROLLER

Controller

LSAB012-*2: CSAB-0122D, CSAD
 LSAB012-*12: CSAB-01212, CSAD

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(LSAB012-U12)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.