We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Indoor LG MAGNIT LED Signage | LSAB012-U12
True Innovation behind New Depths
LG MAGNIT delivers immersive and eye-popping visuals that make every viewing experience memorable. Bring your imagination into life, through ultra-fine details visualized by a colourful mosaic of Micro LED chips.
Black Immersion, Enlivened Details
By removing a package surrounding R, G, B LED chips and applying LG’s own Full Black Coating technology, LG MAGNIT surprisingly delivers much deeper black than the conventional package LED signage*. This not only enhances colour vividness, but also makes the details which were hidden in the shadows appear, providing audiences a sense of immersion.
A face of a white tiger for emphasizing the black color
* Based on LG's conventional LED Signage
Stronger Light and Shadow
The solid black LG MAGNIT makes also results in superbly high contrast ratio which is a vital part of the picture quality. The difference between the dark parts and the light parts is clearly great, making every part of the content distinctive.
Floor fountain with different colors to show difference between LG Conventional LED Signage and MAGNIT about contrast ratio and distinctiveness
Accurate Colours as Intended
By carefully selecting an LED chip which is a key factor to determine colour purity, its narrowed wavelength allows LG MAGNIT to show uniform colours across the screen. Furthermore, the enhanced Gamut Transfer technology supports it to describe colours close to the original colour, which is essential for places where exact colour representation is demanding.
The Seattle Great Wheel shining with lots of colors
* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.
Vivid Colour Expression Powered by HDR
With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider colour spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.
Night view of a village on HDR and SDR, having difference in color spectrum and contrast ratio
* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
Wide Colour Viewing Angle
Thanks to the structure of LG MAGNIT, it minimises colour distortion according to the viewing angle. In other words, the original colour can be appreciated even from the side angles, captivating various pedestrians even if it is installed in a large public places.
MAGNIT showing waterfall viewed from the side angles
Care Less with Sturdy Design
Through several layers of coated film, LG MAGNIT can protect its LED chips from risks caused by water drops, dust, static electricity or physical impacts. Considering that it is usually installed in public places where many people come and go, its stability is vitally important to minimize unforeseen accidents.
Protecting LED chips from water drops, dust, static electricity and physical impacts
* Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.
Sleek Look with Smooth Surface
The screen surface of LG MAGNIT is very smooth just as LCD, making it looks nice even when the screen is off. Also, audiences or installers feel soft when touching the screen. If fingerprints are on the surface, they can be simply removed by wiping with a soft cloth without the need for any chemicals.
The sleek look of MAGNIT with smooth surface
Optimum Cable-less Design for Simple Installation
The Cable-less Signal Transmission technology has been adopted. No signal and power cable connection is required between the cabinets and you don't need cables except for connecting the screen to its system controller and power.
The wireless broadband transmission technology enables cabinets to connect to each other, and its assembly design simplifies rear structure of the screen.
Efficient Power Consumption by Colours
Common Cathode Drive-IC is one of the reasons why LG MAGNIT has low power consumption. It supplies the right necessary voltage to each R, G, B sub-pixel individually to minimize unnecessary power consumption.
A backdrop of broadcasters composed of LG MAGNIT and a comparison of current flow to LED chips between MAGNIT and LG's conventional LED Signage.
Power Saving Standby Mode
Employees are resting in the office without using the display which is in standby mode for minimizing power consumption.
* Available for over 1,280 × 720 resolution screen.
* Network-based control
Dedicated Accessories for Tidiness
Three pairs of wall mount accessories and a frame kit are provided as options for LG MAGNIT. The wall mounts can be combined with any screen size to be installed clearly and neatly. Also, when building a screen of 163-inch, Ultra HD resolution, the frame kit will make the display have a smooth edge.
LG MAGNIT being installed neatly with wall mount kits and a frame kit.
Total Content Management
LG MAGNIT is compatible with LG SuperSign CMS solution which is all-in-one content management solution for content editing, scheduling and distribution. Managers can operate LG’s commercial displays including LG MAGNIT all at once, enabling systematic and efficient management.
The MAGNIT is installed in a corporate lobby, and it is being managed by LG SuperSign solution.
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.
LG engineer is monitoring the status of MAGNIT installed in electronic equipment stores in real-time.
* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All Spec
-
Pixel Configuration
-
Micro
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.250
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
-
240 × 90
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
300 × 112.5
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.18
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
-
6 (2 x 3)
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
-
480 × 270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
600 × 337.5 × 44.9
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
-
0.203
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
LSAB012-*2: 7.8
LSAB012-*12: 7.2
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
-
LSAB012-*2: 38.5
LSAB012-*12: 35.5
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
-
640,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.5
-
Cabinet material
-
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service access
-
LSAB012-*2: Front
LSAB012-*12: Front and Rear
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
-
LSAB012-*2: 600 / 1,200 (Peak)
LSAB012-*12: 800 / Peak 1,600
-
Color Temperature (K)
-
3,200~9,300 / Default 7,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160°
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
160°
-
Brightness Uniformity(%)
-
95%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.02Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
LSAB012-*2: 30,000 : 1 @ 10lux
LSAB012-*12: 150,000:1 @10lux
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
LSAB012-*2: 60
LSAB012-*12: 82
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
LSAB012-*2: 35
LSAB012-*12: 50
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
-
LSAB012-*2: 296
LSAB012-*12: 405
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
-
LSAB012-*2: 205
LSAB012-*12: 280
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
LSAB012-*2: 120
LSAB012-*12: 171
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
-
LSAB012-*2: 1,013
LSAB012-*12: 1,385
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-80% RH
-
IP rating Front
-
IP50
-
IP rating Rear
-
IP20
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Certification
-
Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1
-
Environment
-
RoHS
-
Controller
-
LSAB012-*2: CSAB-0122D, CSAD
LSAB012-*12: CSAB-01212, CSAD
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.