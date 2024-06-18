We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Slim Series - LSCB012-RKR
90° Corner Design Available
If you add 90°corner option, the LSCB series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.
The content with the 90° Corner Option is shown without any interruptions even when installed on a corner.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solution
When connected with LG's CVCA system controller, the LSCB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
Flexible Curve LED Display
The LSCB-CKF, a specially-designed flexible curved LED display, supports true concave and convex curvatures up to 383 mm*. This greatly enhances the design’s flexibility, which allows users to freely create the curved screen as they want.
Both walls of the indoor hallway are curved, and LEDs are installed along the entire wall.
* Applied to the LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF, and LSCB25-CKF models only. The LSCB12-CKF supports curvatures of up to 1,720 mm.
Power / Signal Redundancy Support
The LSCB series is designed to support redundancy of signal and power, providing users with comfort. With an optional embedded backup power supply unit and signal redundancy, customers may experience the continuous operation of the screen without power failure, while the dual controllers can reduce screen failures with bi-directional signal input.
In the case of “LG Conventional LED Signage” even more than the error is blacked out, but in the case of “LG LSCB Series” only the error is blacked out and displayed.
* The “Conventional” shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
** The power redundancy model is optional.
*** In the case of power redundancy, additional costs can be added.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.25
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
240x135
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300x168.75
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.37
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2x2
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
480x270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
600x337.5x34
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.203
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
5.3
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
26.2
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
640,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.1
-
Cabinet material
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
800
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,200~9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity(%)
97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
150
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
50
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
740
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
512
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
171
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,528
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10℃ to +45℃
-
Operating Humidity
0~80%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP30
-
IP rating Rear
IP30
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B, Fire Protection
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CVCA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
-
90 degree corner cut
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.