Ultra Slim Series

LSCB018-GK

Ultra Slim Depth

Its ultra-slim design with 37.5 mm edge thickness is the biggest advantage of the product. This feature enables the LSCB series to be installed and utilized in any type of venues without restriction.

Easy & Seamless Installation

The LSCB series can be easily installed and managed from the front side for easy operation. Thanks to this feature, no additional space for maintenance behind the product is required. Its LED modules can also be simply attached or detached with a magnetic tool.

16:9 FHD/UHD Configuration

Each cabinet uses a 16:9 aspect ratio, the same most commonly used in displays for FHD and UHD content.
This allows you to keep using existing content without additional cost and time for editing.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90° corner option, the LSCB series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth & flawless content to customers.

EMC Class B Certified

Boasting EMC Class B certification, the LSCB series guarantees its safety by producing low amount of electromagnetic wave which is harmful to the environment and people.

Fire Resistant Design

The LSCB series obtained Fire Protection Certification and is designed to keep flames from spreading quickly. So you can find enough time to deal with the emergency in case of fire.

All Spec

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

IP rating Front

IP30

IP rating Rear

IP30

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Humidity

0~80%RH

Operating Temperature(℃)

-10∘to +45∘

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

160

Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

800

Brightness Uniformity(%)

0.97

Color Temperature (K)

6,500

Color Uniformity

±0.003CxCy

Contrast Ratio

5,000

Processing Depth (bit)

14

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

150

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

170.6

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

511.8

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

2,524.88

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

50

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

740

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS

INFORMATION

Model name

LSCB018-GK

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Module Resolution (WxH)

160x90

Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

600x337.5x35

Cabinet material

Die-casting Aluminum

Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

320x180

Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

0.2

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.1

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

300x168.75

No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

2x2

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

284,444

Pixel Configuration

Single SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.88

Service access

Front

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

5.2

Weight per Module (kg)

0.4

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

25.68

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

90 degree corner cut

O

CONTROLLER

Controller

CVCA

STANDARD

Certification

CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B Fire Protection

Specification Sheet

LSCB_Series_Datasheet_LG Ultra_Slim_LED_Signage.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.