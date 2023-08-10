We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Slim Series
90° Corner Design Available
If you add 90°corner option, the LSCB series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.
90° Corner Design Available
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
When connected with LG's CVCA system controller, the LSCB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.
An LG service man is monitoring the status of the LED screen through the LG webOS controller and software solutions.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
Flexible Curve LED Display
The LSCB-CKF, a specially-designed flexible curved LED display, supports true concave and convex curvatures up to 383 mm*. This greatly enhances the design’s flexibility, which allows users to freely create the curved screen as they want.
Both walls of the indoor hallway are curved, and LEDs are installed along the entire wall.
* Applied to the LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF, and LSCB25-CKF models only. The LSCB12-CKF supports curvatures of up to 1,720 mm.
All Spec
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
-
493.83
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
116.01
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
-
341.21
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
-
1,685.01
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
34
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
100
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Humidity
-
0~80%RHv
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
-10℃ to +45℃
-
IP rating Rear
-
IP30
-
IP rating Front
-
IP30
-
Brightness Uniformity(%)
-
0.97
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
-
800
-
Color Temperature (K)
-
3,200~9,300
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
160
-
Cabinet material
-
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Pixel Configuration
-
Single SMD
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
600x337.5x34
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
-
240x135
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
-
0.2
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.1
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
300x337.5
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
-
120x135
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
-
2x1
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
-
160,000
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
2.5
-
Service access
-
Front
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
5.3
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.64
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
-
26.17
-
90 degree corner cut
-
O
-
Controller
-
CVCA
-
Environment
-
RoHS, REACH
-
Model name
-
LSCB025-RK
-
Certification
-
CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B, Fire Protection
-
