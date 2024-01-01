About Cookies on This Site

Transparent LED Film - LTAK140-GU

Transparent LED Film - LTAK140-GU

Front view

Bring New Life to
Transparent Space

Transparent LED films are attached to the offices’ glass walls and the handrail glass inside the car dealership, and they are showing car advertisements well.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Superb Transparency

The LG Transparent LED film reflects the object behind the product even after the product is attached and turned off. This offers a wide-open view while blending into existing interior design smoothly and delivers various information effectively by attracting the attention of passersby. And, thanks to the shrinking size of LED package in LTAK140-GU, the transparent display has become even more transparent, providing an enhanced customer experience.

LG Transparent LED film shows information when the power is turned on, and reflects the background behind the product when the power is turned off.

* Transparency : Typ. 60%
* The above image is for illustrative purposes only and may be different from the actual product.

Self-adhesive Film

The LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass without the need for any complicated construction.

LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can attach to the surface of the window easily.

* The above image is for illustrative purposes only and may be different from the actual product.
* Installation may be challenging depending on the installation and performance environment.

Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility

The size and layout of the film can be customized to fit into the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.

By adding film vertically or horizontally, or by trimming film, the film can be flexibly resized.

Enhanced Brightness and Control

The LED film with smaller pixel pitch, 14mm, and advanced brightness of up to 1,000nit(cd/m²)* attracts the attention of passersby while displaying a wide range of colours. Also, by using Control Manager solution, you can adjust and set brightness by timeline to deliver messages with optimal brightness.

Transparent film of store window has been adjusted to 1,000 nits in bright environments and 500 nits in dark environments.

* The examined brightness may differ from testing environments including a photometer.
* The above image is for illustrative purposes only and may be different from the actual product.
* Control Manager Solution is included in webOS basically.

LG webOS is compatible with SCAP, HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

webOS Smart Platform

LG webOS is a web-centric platform, making it easier for SIs and developers to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting SCAP and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can save time and labor costs.

* webOS API will be provided to authorized SIs and developers.
* SCAP : Signage Common Application Platform. API interface service for SIs.
* CSS : Cascading Style Sheets

Through the Control Manager, it manages transparent film of wall of office with mobile phone and laptop.

Control Manager

Through the Control Manager, available on internet-connected devices, you can set, control contents and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in real time. Especially for LG Transparent LED film installed on large area, the Control Manager helps you to play and check contents in easier way.

* Up to 75 units of T-LED Films are recommended to be connected to each(one) LAN OUT port in a controller.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Through ConnectedCare service, display status of the workplace can be managed remotely.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    13.7±0.2 (14)

  • LED Type

    R, G, B 3in1 Color Package

  • Resolution

    48 x 36

  • Pixels per Film

    1,728

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Luminance Uniformity

    ≥ 70%

  • Chromaticity Uniformity

    Δu’v’≤0.015

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Curved Installation

    2,000 R (Concave and Convex available on Glass)

  • Film Trimming

    Yes (horizontal direction according to Bezel only)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption

    75W per Film

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.