Transparent LED Film
D01_LAT140-01-Bring-New-Life-to-Transparent-Space-Transparent-LED-Film-D
Superb Transparency
Fitting in with Flats and Curves
Real-time 365 Care Service
All Spec
-
Pixel Pitch
-
13.7±0.2mm (14)
-
Weight
-
1kg
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
-
5,102
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
655 x 492 x 2.9mm (with front & back protection film)
-
LED Type
-
R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)
-
Pixels per Film
-
1,728
-
Resolution
-
48 x 36
-
LVDS
-
Output : 1EA
-
Max. Input Resolution
-
DP : 1920x1080@60Hz, HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz, DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
17W
-
DVI-D
-
Input : 1EA
-
RS-232C
-
Input : 1EA (Phone Jack Type), Output : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)
-
CMS S/W
-
Yes (2.9)
-
Dimension (W x H x D mm)
-
293 x193.3 x 40.1mm
-
DP
-
Input : 1EA, Output : 1EA
-
HDMI
-
Input : 1EA
-
IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)
-
1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation
-
Light Sensor
-
O
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
RJ-45
-
Input : 1EA (without LED indicator), Output : 1EA (without LED indicator)
-
Signage365care
-
Yes (2.7)
-
Source Selection
-
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
Temperature Sensor
-
O
-
TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)
-
Yes
-
USB3.0
-
1EA
-
Weight (Head, Kg)
-
1.6kg
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
293 x 188.7 x 37mm
-
Interface
-
Input : LVDS Output : RJ45 x4EA
-
Power Consumption
-
20 W
-
Maximum Transmission Length
-
100m (Cable type: CAT5E, CAT6)
-
Resolution
-
960x540 (1/4 FHD)
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Weight
-
1.5Kg
-
Luminance Uniformity
-
≥ 70%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
≥ 100,000:1
-
Brightness
-
Typ.2,100nit
-
Chromaticity Uniformity
-
Δu’v’≤0.015
-
Colors
-
125,000,000 Colors
-
Color Chromaticity
-
Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03
-
Color Processing
-
(9bit) 500/500/500 Level ( R, G, B)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
120 x 120
-
Power Consumption
-
37W per film
-
Model name
-
LAT140GT81
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Instaliling at indoor glass)
-
Curved Installation
-
2,000 R (Concave and Convex available on Glass)
-
Daily Usage
-
24h / 7days
-
Film Trimming
-
Yes (horizontal direction according to Bezel only)
-
Life Time (Brightness 50%)
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Transparency
-
Typ 53%
-
Warranty
-
2 year
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
69.4 x 492 x 25mm
-
Interface
-
Input : RGMII Output : Differential Serial
-
Power Consumption
-
37W per Film
-
Weight
-
0.4Kg
-
Color
-
White
-
DC output cable
-
14AWG, 1.5m
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
183x86x28mm
-
Input
-
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
Model No.
-
ACC-LATP1
-
Output
-
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
Type
-
L Type
-
Weight
-
769g
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
51.4 x 492 x 25mm
-
Interface
-
Input : Differential Serial Output : Differential Serial
-
Power Consumption
-
37W per Film
-
Weight
-
0.3Kg
-
