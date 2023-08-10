About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Transparent LED Film

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Transparent LED Film

LAT140

Transparent LED Film

D01_LAT140-01-Bring-New-Life-to-Transparent-Space-Transparent-LED-Film-D

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Superb Transparency

The LG Transparent LED film, which is a metal mesh type connecting each pixel with a thin metal mesh line, reflects the object behind the product even after the product is attached and turned off. This offers a wide-open view while blending into existing interior design smoothly and delivers various information effectively by attracting the attention of passersby.

Superb Transparency1

Fitting in with Flats and Curves

The LG Transparent LED film supports curvatures up to 1,100R convex and concave for curved glass or window applications, and offers even surface by applying the OCR (Optically Clear Resin) bonding method. This allows a wide range of venues to be redesigned with the LAT series as a landmark.

Fitting in with Flats and Curves1

Self-adhesive Film1

Self-adhesive Film

The LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass without the need for any complicated construction.
Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility1

Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility

The size and layout of the film can be customized to fit into the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.
OCR (Optically Clear Resin) Direct Bonding1

OCR (Optically Clear Resin) Direct Bonding

The LG Transparent LED film, which applied the OCR bonding method, protects LED pixels stably by fully filling the gap between transparent layers. Compared to OCA (Optically Clear Adhesive) method, which usually perforates the upper layer above each LED pixel to prevent uneven surface and scattered reflection, the LED film fully embraces and protects the pixels resulting in improved durability and flat surface*.


* This is based on the internal comparison test between OCR and OCA with perforations of the upper transparent layer under the condition of -10˚~ 45˚ temperature and 0 ~ 30% humidity.
Enhanced Brightness and Control1

Enhanced Brightness and Control

The LED film with smaller pixel pitch, 14mm, and advanced brightness of up to 2,100cd/m²* attracts the attention of passersby while displaying a wide range of colors. Also, by using Control Manager solution, you can adjust and set brightness by timeline to deliver messages with optimal brightness.

* The examined brightness may differ from testing environments including a photometer.
webOS Smart Platform with Open API1

webOS Smart Platform with Open API

LG webOS is a web-centric platform, making it easier for SIs and developers to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting open API and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can save time and labor costs.
Control Manager1

Control Manager

Through the Control Manager, available on internet-connected devices, you can set, control contents and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in real time. Especially for Transparent LED film installed on large area, the Control Manager helps you to play and check contents in easier way.

Real-time 365 Care Service

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage365Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in clients' workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of a client’s business.

Real-time 365 Care Service1

* The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Pitch

13.7±0.2mm (14)

Weight

1kg

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

5,102

Dimension (W x H x D)

655 x 492 x 2.9mm (with front & back protection film)

LED Type

R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)

Pixels per Film

1,728

Resolution

48 x 36

SYSTEM CONTROLLER

LVDS

Output : 1EA

Max. Input Resolution

DP : 1920x1080@60Hz, HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz, DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz

Power Consumption

17W

DVI-D

Input : 1EA

RS-232C

Input : 1EA (Phone Jack Type), Output : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)

CMS S/W

Yes (2.9)

Dimension (W x H x D mm)

293 x193.3 x 40.1mm

DP

Input : 1EA, Output : 1EA

HDMI

Input : 1EA

IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)

1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation

Light Sensor

O

Motion Eye Care

Yes

RJ-45

Input : 1EA (without LED indicator), Output : 1EA (without LED indicator)

Signage365care

Yes (2.7)

Source Selection

HDMI, DVI-D, DP

Temperature Sensor

O

TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

Yes

USB3.0

1EA

Weight (Head, Kg)

1.6kg

UNIT CONTROLLER

Dimension (W x H x D)

293 x 188.7 x 37mm

Interface

Input : LVDS Output : RJ45 x4EA

Power Consumption

20 W

Maximum Transmission Length

100m (Cable type: CAT5E, CAT6)

Resolution

960x540 (1/4 FHD)

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Weight

1.5Kg

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Luminance Uniformity

≥ 70%

Contrast Ratio

≥ 100,000:1

Brightness

Typ.2,100nit

Chromaticity Uniformity

Δu’v’≤0.015

Colors

125,000,000 Colors

Color Chromaticity

Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03

Color Processing

(9bit) 500/500/500 Level ( R, G, B)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

120 x 120

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption

37W per film

INFORMATION

Model name

LAT140GT81

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Operating Temperature(℃)

0℃ ~ 45℃ (Instaliling at indoor glass)

Curved Installation

2,000 R (Concave and Convex available on Glass)

Daily Usage

24h / 7days

Film Trimming

Yes (horizontal direction according to Bezel only)

Life Time (Brightness 50%)

50,000 Hrs

Transparency

Typ 53%

Warranty

2 year

1ST BEZEL

Dimension (W x H x D)

69.4 x 492 x 25mm

Interface

Input : RGMII Output : Differential Serial

Power Consumption

37W per Film

Weight

0.4Kg

ADAPTOR

Color

White

DC output cable

14AWG, 1.5m

Dimension (W x H x D)

183x86x28mm

Input

100~240V, 50~60Hz

Model No.

ACC-LATP1

Output

19.5V/10.8A (210W)

Type

L Type

Weight

769g

COMMON BEZEL

Dimension (W x H x D)

51.4 x 492 x 25mm

Interface

Input : Differential Serial Output : Differential Serial

Power Consumption

37W per Film

Weight

0.3Kg

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
LAT140_Datasheet_Transparent_LED_Film.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.