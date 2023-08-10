About Cookies on This Site

P1.0 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

P1.0 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

LAP010BL2

P1.0 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

Outstanding Image Quality

Auto Module Protection

Easy Management

Unit Case

Unit Case

• Pixel Pitch: 1.0 mm
• Brightness: 1,000nit
• Contrast Ratio: 6,000 : 1
• Refresh Rate: 1,920 Hz
LED Controller

LED Controller

(LCLG 001)
• Input: Max UHD@30P
• Output: FHD@60P
• Media Player & Scaler Built-in
• Input / Output Port: HDMI, DP, DVI-D / LVDS
• Control Port: RS232C, RJ45 (LAN)
Software <br>(Control Manager)

Software (Control Manager)

• Web Based S/W (LG webOS 3.0 Platform)
• Control & Monitoring
• Alert Alarm (E-mail)

APPLICATION

Design Room

Museums / Gallery

Control Room

Boardrooms

Meeting Room

Broadcast Studio

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

Pitch Name

P1.0

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.0

LED Type

SMD 3-in-1

Resolution(W x H, per Unit Case)

384 x 360

Dimensions(W x H x D, per Module)

192 x 180 x 16 mm

Dimensions(W x H x D, per Unit Case)

384 x 360 x 77 mm

Weight(per Unit Case)

5 kg

Weight(per SQM)

36 kg1)
1) LED Unit Case (Except LED Controller)

IP Rating

N/A

Unit Frame Material

Die Casting Allumium

Unit Frame Color

Black

Curvature

N/A

Access

Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

Brightness(After Calibration)

1,000nit

Contrast Ratio

6,000:1

Viewing Angle(H x V)

160 x 140

Bit Depth

16bit

Brightness Uniformity

≥ 97%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx, Cy

Color Gamut

NTSC 100%, BT2020 94%

Color temperature - Default

6,500K

Color temperature - Adjustable

3,200 ~ 9,300K

Video Frame Rate

50/60Hz

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

Input Power Range

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power consumption - Max/Typ(per Unit Case)

170/85W

Power consumption - Max/Typ(per SQM)

1,230/615W

Refresh rate

1,920Hz

Redundancy

N/A

CONNECTIVITY (SYSTEM CONTROLLER)

Video Inputs

HDMI In, DP In/Out, DVI, USB

Control

RJ45 In/Out, RS232C In/Out

Special Features

Temperature Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Current Sensor

OPERATION CONDITIONS

Working Temperature/Humidity

0 °C to 40 °C at 10 % to 80 %

Storage Temperature/Humidity

-20°C to 60 at 5 to 90%

LED Lifetime

100,000hrs

CERTIFICATION

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

Environment

RoHS

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.