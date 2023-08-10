We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Curvable OLED Signage
Artistic Space beyond Display
A woman and a child are going up a tunnel made of flexible Curved Open Frame OLED Signage through an escalator.
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Variety of Curvature for Landmarks
Children are looking at the screen that curved in a wave-shaped interestingly in which the universe is expressed.
On-site Customization
The 55EF5G series is designed to bend the screen convex or concave, allowing flexibility in adjusting even when sudden requests are received on-site.
*A Curvature Calibrator needs to be purchased separately. Please contact your regional LG sales representatives for details.
All Spec
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
NO
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Play via URL
-
NO
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
NO
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 120%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Back Light Type
-
OLED
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Portait / Landscape
-
NO / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Response Time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 0%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1360 x 842 x 252mm
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
N/A
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Weight (Head)
-
5.8Kg (Landscape, Head) 3.5Kg (Signage Box)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Landscape, Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.0/7.6/7.6/10.6mm (Landscape, On Bezel)
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0mm (Landscape, Head, with Pemnut) 1224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4mm (Landscape, Head, without Pemnut) 413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)
-
Packed Weight
-
17.0Kg (LandScape) 17.6Kg (Portrait)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 90 degree
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
Max. 90 degree
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
N/A
-
OPS Type compatible
-
N/A
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
318W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
N/A
-
Typ.
-
309W
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Tape(4ea for Cabling), Screw(M3xL4.5,30ea / M3xL5.5,50ea / M3x3.5,10ea), Shield Cover Assy', Tiling Set Fixer 6ea, Flex Bar 2ea
-
Optional
-
NO
