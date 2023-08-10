About Cookies on This Site

55EF5G-L

Curvable OLED Signage

Artistic Space beyond Display

A woman and a child are going up a tunnel made of flexible Curved Open Frame OLED Signage through an escalator.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

The woman is looking at the weather and time information displayed on the curved screen.
Blending in with the space while captivating everyone’s mind. LG OLED signage offers unprecedentedly flexible design. Beyond its informative features, LG OLED signage delivers unsurpassed advertising effectiveness, redesigning space as a prestige-enhancing landmark with perfect colors and innovative forms.
LG OLED Signage shows better contrast between black and white than ordinary LCD.

Absolute Black

Equipped with over 8 million self-lighting pixels operating individually, LG OLED Signage reproduces absolute blacks with no light bleed and offers infinite contrast.
LG OLED Signage has a variety of colors rather than LCD to express the object more vividly.

Rich Color

LG OLED Signage provides richness in all colors, bringing colors to life with great accuracy and vividness.
A screen of LG OLED Signage is slim, light, and flexible.

Splendid Design

LG OLED technology doesn’t require a backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer so it offers a flexible design with unbelievably lightweight and slim features.
Several screens can be arranged like tiles to embody the desired size.

Expandable Screen Size

The screen size can be as large as users want by tiling up displays horizontally and vertically. This provides viewers with an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

Variety of Curvature for Landmarks

The 55EF5G series supports various concave and convex curvature in both portrait and landscape orientations. You can differentiate your space in a variety of ways with beautifully curved displays to keep passengers captivated and immersed.

Children are looking at the screen that curved in a wave-shaped interestingly in which the universe is expressed.

On-site Customization

The 55EF5G series enables a completely new approach for innovative and flexible designs. Its optional "Curvature Calibrator(CC)*" supports the coordination of displays with various convex and concave curvature, depending on the requirements. This makes it possible to rapidly respond to changes on-site, making it easier to successfully build an eyecatching landmark.

The 55EF5G series is designed to bend the screen convex or concave, allowing flexibility in adjusting even when sudden requests are received on-site.

*A Curvature Calibrator needs to be purchased separately. Please contact your regional LG sales representatives for details.

Displays are easily managed wirelessly through LAN daisy chain function.

LAN Daisy Chain Management

The LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor displays, transmit data and even update firmware all at once, reducing management burden.
Each of screen contents are synchronized and played without delay.

Videowall Playlist & Sync Playback

Through its built-in high performance SoC, each display plays its video tile for synchronized content playback.
All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RGB In

NO

Touch USB

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

HDMI Out

NO

Audio Out

YES

Audio In

NO

Daisy Chain

Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

DP Out

YES

HDMI In

YES (1ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

IR In

YES

IR Out

YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

RS232C Out

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

webRTC

NO

RS232C Sync

YES

Auto Set ID

YES

Scan Inversion

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

SNMP

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

PM mode

YES

Play via URL

NO

Network Ready

NO

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

NO

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

No Signal Image

NO

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Pro:Idiom

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

YES

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

PANEL

Color Gamut

BT709 120%

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Back Light Type

OLED

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

Dynamic CR

NO

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Life time

30,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Panel Technology

OLED

Portait / Landscape

NO / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 0%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Handle

NO

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1360 x 842 x 252mm

VESA Standard Mount Interface

N/A

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Weight (Head)

5.8Kg (Landscape, Head) 3.5Kg (Signage Box)

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Landscape, Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.0/7.6/7.6/10.6mm (Landscape, On Bezel)

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0mm (Landscape, Head, with Pemnut) 1224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4mm (Landscape, Head, without Pemnut) 413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)

Packed Weight

17.0Kg (LandScape) 17.6Kg (Portrait)

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

SPECIAL FEATURE

Power Protection

N/A

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

Max. 90 degree

Tilt (Face up)

Max. 90 degree

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

N/A

OPS Type compatible

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

318W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

N/A

Typ.

309W

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Tape(4ea for Cabling), Screw(M3xL4.5,30ea / M3xL5.5,50ea / M3x3.5,10ea), Shield Cover Assy', Tiling Set Fixer 6ea, Flex Bar 2ea

Optional

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55EF5G-L)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55EF5G-L)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55EF5G-L)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55EF5G-L)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55EF5G-L)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.