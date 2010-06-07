About Cookies on This Site

LG Curved OLED 55" Signage - 55EF5K-L
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG Curved OLED 55" Signage - 55EF5K-L

Product Information Sheet
55EF5K-L

LG Curved OLED 55" Signage - 55EF5K-L

A woman and a child are going up a tunnel made of flexible Curved Open Frame OLED Signage through an escalator.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Artistic Space beyond Display LG OLED Signage

Blending in with the space while captivating everyone’s mind. LG OLED signage offers flexible design. Beyond its informative features, LG OLED signage delivers unsurpassed advertising effectiveness, redesigning space as a prestige-enhancing landmark with perfect colours and innovative forms.

The woman is looking at the weather and time information displayed on the curved screen.

Expandable Screen Size

The screen size can be as large as users want by tiling up displays horizontally and vertically. This provides viewers with an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

Several screens can be arranged like tiles to embody the desired size.

Splendid Design

LG OLED technology doesn’t require a backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer so it offers a flexible design with unbelievably lightweight and slim features.

A screen of LG OLED Signage is slim, light, and flexible.

LG OLED Signage shows better contrast between black and white than ordinary LCD.

Absolute Black

Equipped with over 8 million self-lighting pixels operating individually, LG OLED Signage reproduces absolute blacks with no light bleed and offers infinite contrast.

LG OLED Signage has a variety of colors rather than LCD to express the object more vividly.

Rich Colour

LG OLED Signage provides richness in all colours, bringing colours to life with great accuracy and vividness.

Variety of Curvature for Landmarks

The EF5K series supports various concave and convex curvature in both portrait and landscape orientations. You can differentiate your space in a variety of ways with beautifully curved displays to keep passengers captivated and immersed.

Children are looking at the screen that curved in a wave-shaped interestingly in which the universe is expressed.

On-site Customization

The EF5K series enables a completely new approach for innovative and flexible designs. Its optional "Curvature Calibrator(CC)*" supports the coordination of displays with various convex and concave curvature, depending on the requirements. This makes it possible to rapidly respond to changes on-site, making it easier to successfully build an eye-catching landmark.

The EF5K series is designed to bend the screen convex or concave, allowing flexibility in adjusting even when sudden requests are received on-site.

* A Curvature Calibrator needs to be purchased separately. Please contact your regional LG sales representatives for details.

Displays are easily managed wirelessly through LAN daisy chain function.

LAN Daisy Chain Management

The LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor displays, transmit data and even update firmware all at once, reducing management burden.

Each of screen contents are synchronized and played without delay.

Videowall Playlist & Sync Playback

Through its built-in high performance SoC, each display plays its video tile for synchronized content playback.
All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

OLED

Back Light Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920x1080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

Contrast Ratio

150,000 : 1

Colour gamut

BT709 120%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Colour Depth

10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colours

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Hard coating (2H) Reflectance Typ. 1.2%

Life time

30,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Portrait / Landscape

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI IN

Yes(1), HDCP1.4

DP IN

Yes(1), HDCP1.3

RS232C IN

Yes(1)

RJ45(LAN) IN

Yes(1)

IR IN

Yes(1), External IR Receiver

USB IN

USB2.0 Type A(2)

DP Out

Yes(1)

Audio Out

Yes(1)

RS232C Out

Yes(1) (w/ IR Out)

RJ45(LAN) Out

Yes(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (LandScape, Off Bezel)
T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Portrait, Off Bezel)
T/R/L/B : 5.0/7.6/7.6/10.6mm (LandScape, On Bezel)
T/R/L/B : 5.0/13.2/7.8/5.0mm (Portrait, On Bezel)

Weight(Head)

5.8Kg (LandScape, Head)
7.0Kg (Portrait, Head)
3.5Kg (Signage Box)

Packed Weight

17.0Kg (LandScape)
17.6Kg (Portrait)

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0mm (LandScape, Head, w/Pemnut)
701.4 x 1219.7 x 38.0mm (Portrait, Head, w/Pemnut)
1224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4mm (Landscape, Head, w/o Pemnut)
701.4 x 1219.7 x 12.4mm (Landscape, Head, w/o Pemnut)
413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1360 x 842 x 252mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Temperature Sensor

Yes

FAN (Built-in)

Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS4.0

Local Contents Scheduling

Yes

Group Manager

Yes

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

RS232C Sync

Yes

Local Network Sync

Yes

Video Tag

Yes(4)

Screen Rotation

Yes

External Input Rotation

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Method

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

Crestron Connected

Yes

PM mode

Yes

Wake on LAN

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

Pro:Idiom

Yes

Scan Inversion

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

309W

Max.

318W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max)

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes (v3.0)

SuperSign Control+

Yes (v1.7 / v1.9)

SuperSign WB

Yes (v3.7.15)

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for connection between panel and Sinage box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Tape(4EA for Cabling), Screw(M3xL4.5,30EA / M3xL5.5,50EA / M3x3.5, 10EA), Shield Cover Assy', Tiling Set Fixer 6EA, Flex Bar 2EA

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt (Face down)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Dismantling information(55EF5K-L)
EU Energy label 2019(55EF5K-L)
UK Energy label 2019(55EF5K-L)
Product information sheet (55EF5K-L)
