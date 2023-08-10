About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
21.3" LG 3MP Diagnostic Monitor

Specs

Support

Resource

21.3" LG 3MP Diagnostic Monitor

21HK512D-B

21.3" LG 3MP Diagnostic Monitor

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

4:3

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Brightness (Min.)

800cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

1000cd/m²

Brightness (Stabilization)

500cd/m²

Colour Bit

10bit

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72%(Coverage)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1400:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch (H x V)

0.2115mm x 0.2115mm

Resolution

2048 x 1536

Response Time (GTG)

On/Off 30ms (Typ.)

Size (Inch)

21.3

Size (cm)

54.1

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

FEATURE

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Auto Luminance Sensor

Yes

Presence Sensor

Yes

Front Sensor

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes (Delta E<10, Gamma 1.8~2.2/DICOM curve)

HW Calibration

Yes (PerfectLum)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Colour Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K

OSD Language

17 Language

Uniformity

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Qubyx

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP (HDCP Version)

2.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2048 x 1536 @60HZ

DP (H-Frequency)

63~69kHz

DP (V Frequency)

50~75Hz

DP Version

1.1

DVI

Yes (1ea)

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

2048 x 1536 @60HZ

DVI (H Frequency)

60

DVI (V Frequency)

2048 x 1536 @60HZ

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

[Location]

Bottom

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

24V, 4.17A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 6.5W

Power Consumption (Max.)

85W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 6.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

85W

Type

Internal Power (PSU)

MECHANICAL

Base Detchable

Yes

Borderless Design

Normal

Colour (Back Cover)

Black

Colour (Front Cabinet)

Black

Colour (Stand Base)

Black

Colour (Stand Body)

Black

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot/swivel

Height Range

150mm

Machanical Power Switch

Yes

OneClick Stand

Yes

Pivot

Yes (±90°)

Swivel

Yes (±45°)

Tilt

Yes (-5°~20˚)

Wall Mount Size

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

502 x 701 x 348 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

377 x 606 x 248.2 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

377 x 473 x 89.6 mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

180/396/396 Air 12set/Pallet

Weight in Shipping

12.8kg (28.2lb)

Weight with Stand

9.8kg (21.6lb)

Weight without Stand

7kg (15.4lb)

STANDARD

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

Yes

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

Yes

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

Yes

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

Yes

cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

Yes

FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

Yes

FDA

510 (k) (Class II)

ISO13485

Yes

GMP

Yes

KGMP

Yes

RoHS

Yes

REACH

Yes

WEEE

Yes

MFDS

Yes

ACCESSORY

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

DVI-D (Colour/Length)

Black/3m

Display Port

Yes

Display Port (Colour/Length)

Black/3m

Power Cord

Yes

Power Cord (Colour/Length)

Black/3m

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.