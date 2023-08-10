We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.3" LG 3MP Diagnostic Monitor
All Spec
-
Aspect Ratio
-
4:3
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
-
Global Dimming
-
Backlight Technology
-
LED
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
800cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
1000cd/m²
-
Brightness (Stabilization)
-
500cd/m²
-
Colour Bit
-
10bit
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72%(Coverage)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1400:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch (H x V)
-
0.2115mm x 0.2115mm
-
Resolution
-
2048 x 1536
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
On/Off 30ms (Typ.)
-
Size (Inch)
-
21.3
-
Size (cm)
-
54.1
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)
-
Brightness stabilization
-
Yes
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
-
Yes
-
Presence Sensor
-
Yes
-
Front Sensor
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
-
Yes (Delta E<10, Gamma 1.8~2.2/DICOM curve)
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes (PerfectLum)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
Yes
-
Colour Temperature
-
6500K/7500K/9300K
-
OSD Language
-
17 Language
-
Uniformity
-
Yes
-
Qubyx
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DP (HDCP Version)
-
2.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2048 x 1536 @60HZ
-
DP (H-Frequency)
-
63~69kHz
-
DP (V Frequency)
-
50~75Hz
-
DP Version
-
1.1
-
DVI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
2048 x 1536 @60HZ
-
DVI (H Frequency)
-
60
-
DVI (V Frequency)
-
2048 x 1536 @60HZ
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
[Location]
-
Bottom
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
24V, 4.17A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 6.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
85W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 6.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
85W
-
Type
-
Internal Power (PSU)
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Colour (Back Cover)
-
Black
-
Colour (Front Cabinet)
-
Black
-
Colour (Stand Base)
-
Black
-
Colour (Stand Body)
-
Black
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot/swivel
-
Height Range
-
150mm
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Pivot
-
Yes (±90°)
-
Swivel
-
Yes (±45°)
-
Tilt
-
Yes (-5°~20˚)
-
Wall Mount Size
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
502 x 701 x 348 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
377 x 606 x 248.2 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
377 x 473 x 89.6 mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
180/396/396 Air 12set/Pallet
-
Weight in Shipping
-
12.8kg (28.2lb)
-
Weight with Stand
-
9.8kg (21.6lb)
-
Weight without Stand
-
7kg (15.4lb)
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
-
Yes
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
-
Yes
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
-
Yes
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
-
Yes
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)
-
Yes
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
-
Yes
-
FDA
-
510 (k) (Class II)
-
ISO13485
-
Yes
-
GMP
-
Yes
-
KGMP
-
Yes
-
RoHS
-
Yes
-
REACH
-
Yes
-
WEEE
-
Yes
-
MFDS
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
DVI-D
-
Yes
-
DVI-D (Colour/Length)
-
Black/3m
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Display Port (Colour/Length)
-
Black/3m
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
-
Black/3m
-
Manual& Software
