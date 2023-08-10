We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful Full HD LED projector
All Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD(1920x1080)
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
-
1400
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
-
150,000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
-
30dB(A)
-
Noise - Normal
-
24dB(A)
-
Noise - Economic
-
21dB(A)
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
-
85%
-
Projection Lens - Focus
-
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
-
1.1 x
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
-
30" ~ 120"
-
Projection Image - Standard
-
80"@2.46m (40"@1.23m)
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
-
1.4
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Light source - Type
-
RGB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Menu Language
-
Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Italian / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/Greek / Arabic/ Turkish/ Taiwanese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Sound
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
132 x 220 x 84
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
1.5kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
100W
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)
-
Input Signal Compatibility - RGB
-
1280*1024(60Hz) (include 1080p 60Hz)
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video
-
1080i/p, 720p, 480i/p, 576i/p
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video
-
NTSC, PAL
-
RGB in
-
1
-
RGB(PC) Audio in
-
1
-
Composite(AV) in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Composite(AV) Audio in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Component (YPbPr)
-
RGB to Component in
-
Component (YPbPr) Audio in
-
RGB to Component in
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2 (1 MHL)
-
USB
-
1
-
3D
-
3D Optimizer
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Horizontal/Vertical (Edge Adjustment, a.k.a 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Auto Keystone
-
Yes (Vertical)
-
Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)
-
Yes
-
Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)
-
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Auto Sleep (Off)
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Blank
-
Yes(Blue, Green)
-
Image Flip
-
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Black Level Control
-
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
-
Yes
-
USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)
-
Yes (HD DivX)
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
Yes
-
Wireless Mirroring
-
Screen Share
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL
-
Yes
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter
-
Yes
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
-
Yes
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
Yes
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
Yes
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)
-
Simple Book
-
CD Manual
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
3D Glasses
-
DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)
-
Cable - Phone to Comp
-
1
-
Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)
-
1
-
Cable - Adaptor
-
1
-
Cable - Power cord
-
1
-
Remote control
-
Remote Control + Battery
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese
-
