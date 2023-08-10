LG Projector

About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Short Throw

Neat and tidy front view

Triple Wireless (Triple Wire-Free)

Built in Battery up to 2.5 hours

Bluetooth

Screen Share

up to 80inch

Light Weight

Wired Mirroring for Major Devices

USB Plug & Paly

3D Playback

30000hrs LED

Only 33cm needed to get 80inch Big screen

Just put PH450UG on your furniture in front of wall and enjoy!
Simple & Beautiful Installation1

No messy insallation. Just put PH450UG on your furniture near the wall, then you get neat and tidy interior immediately.

Triple wireless

No messy cables anymore.
Just wireless phone mirroring, bluetooth sound, and portable battery.

Built-in Battery up to 2.5 hours

Don't worry about power connection.
Carry it anywhere like a mobile theater.

Bluetooth Sound Compatible

Wirelessly stream sound with home audio, headphone and portable speaker.

Wireless Screen Share

LG Screen Share provides wireless mirroring with PCs, smartphones or tablets.

80inch

cinematic viewing experience up-to 80 inches class size.

Compact Size

Single hand grip size for easy carry.

Wired Mirroring

Easy wired mirroring with various smart devices.
Simple USB Plug & Play1

Play movies, picture, music and office files (PPT, Excel, Word)

Easy 3D

Just Link your 3D glass and enjoy. Unlike other 3D projector,
no need to buy additional program with extra-cost. Even more, it plays contents in USB directly.

30,000 Hours Long LED Lifespan

Enjoy up to 10 years every 8 hours a day without lamp replacement.
MEET THE ART OF SIMPLE UST + Triple Wireless

PH 450UG provides simplest in stallation with UST feature
and simplest contents connection with Triple wireless.
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

HD(1280x720)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

450

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

100,000:1

Noise - High Brightness

30dB(A) ↓

Noise - Normal

24dB(A) ↓

Noise - Economic

23dB(A) ↓

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

80% ↑

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Projection Image - Screen Size

40" ~ 80"

Projection Image-Standard (lens to wall)

Set to wall: 80"@33cm -Standard: 60"@38.5cm

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

0.29

Projection Offset

120%

Light source - Type

RGB LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Rumania / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Arabic/ Turkish/ Taiwanese/ Bulgarian/ Croatian/ Hungarian/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish/ Slovene/ Czech/ Hindi

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

Sound

1W + 1W Stereo

Battery

Built-in type (up to 2.5H)

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

132 x 200 x 80.5

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.1kg

Power Consumption (Max.)

55W

Stand-by Power

0.5W ↓

Power Supply

Adapter

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB

1 (Type A)

MAIN FEATURES

3D

3D Optimizer

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes (Vertical)

Auto Keystone

Yes (Vertical) (Off)

Picture Still

Yes

Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

Yes

Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

Yes

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Auto Sleep (Off)

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Blank

Yes (Blue, Green)

Image Flip

Horizontal/Vertical

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

ADDED FEATURES

USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

Yes (HD DivX)

File(Office) Viewer

Yes

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Titan Silver

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

Yes

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book) (will be changed, TBA)

Simple Book (Japan : Full Book)

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

3D Glasses

- DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote control

Remote + Battery

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB, IEC, MIC USA/Chinese

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.