27" LG Full HD Surgical Monitor

27HK510S-W

27HK510S-W

27" LG Full HD Surgical Monitor

A Display Optimized for Compatibility

The detailed picture quality of the LG surgical monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 27-inch Full HD IPS Display, the LG surgical monitor improves work efficiency.
Full HD IPS

Optimal Image Quality

sRGB 115%(Deep Red)

The Full HD IPS display with sRGB 115% (Deep Red) is designed to fit with other Full HD surgical devices. It enables surgeons to view accurate, realistic images especially in the red color spectrum.

Brightness Stabilization

The LG surgical monitor carefully measures and sets every grayscale tone to create a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14. Furthermore, LG’s surgical monitors offer stabilized brightness settings.

Designed for the Operating Room

Dustproof & Waterproof

To ensure protection against contact with objects such as blood or bodily fluids, LG surgical monitors are cleanable and durable, with ratings of IP35 on the front and IP32 on the back, securing them from any direction.

Protection Glass

The LG surgical monitor with protection glass provides a more durable display by safeguarding the monitor from water and bodily fluids and making it easier to clean.
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps minimize eye strain and eye fatigue. By combining Flicker Safe with the IPS technology, users can comfortably work throughout the day.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Brightness (Typ.)

1000cd/m²

Brightness (Stabilization)

600cd/m²

Colour Bit

10bit

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 115% (Area),
sRGB over 99% (Coverage)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Panel Type

IPS

Peak Brightness (Min.)

650cd/m² (Peak)

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

800cd/m² (Peak)

Pixel Pitch (H x V)

0.3114mm x 0.3114mm

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time (GTG)

14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)

Size (Inch)

27

Size (cm)

68.58

Surface Treatment

Protection Glass (1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

FEATURE

Hot Key

Yes (2keys)

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)

HW Calibration

Yes (True Color Pro)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Colour Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

Flicker safe

Yes

OSD Language

17 Language

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

PIP

Yes

Picture Mode

(SDR )Custom, Mono, sRGB,EBU, REC709, SMPTE-C, DICOM, Calibration 1, Calibration 2

Failover Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Uniformity

Yes

SW APPLICATION

True Colour Pro

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

3G-SDI

Yes (3G,INx1/OUTx1)

D-Sub

Yes (DSUB to DVI-I Gender Cable)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 @ 60hz

D-Sub (H Frequency)

30 ~ 83 khz

D-Sub (V Frequency)

56 ~ 75 hz

DVI

DVI-I (In)/DVI-D (Out)

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

DVI (H Frequency)

30 ~ 83 khz

DVI (V Frequency)

56 ~ 75 hz

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

HDMI (HDCP Version)

2.2

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

HDMI (H Frequency)

30 ~ 83 kHz

HDMI (V Frequency)

56 ~ 75 hz

HDMI Version

1.4

Composite

Yes (1ea)

S-Video

Yes (1ea)

Component

Yes (DSUB to DVI-I Gender Cable)

RS-232

Yes (1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

[Location]

Bottom

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19 - 24V, 6.32A - 5.0A (24V Ready)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power (Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Colour (Back Cover)

White

Colour (Front Cabinet)

White (C/Glass)

Colour (Middle Cabinet)

Silver

Display Position Adjustments

No Stand

Down Height

No Stand

Height Range

No Stand

Machanical Power Switch

Yes

OneClick Stand

No Stand

Pivot

No Stand

Swivel

No Stand

Tilt

No Stand

Wall Mount Size

200 x 100mm/100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

743 x 496 x 157 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

No Stand

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

656.4 x 412.9 x 62.2mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

364/832/960

Weight in Shipping

11.3kg (24.9lb)

Weight with Stand

No Stand

Weight without Stand

7.7kg (17lb)

STANDARD

IEC (IEC 60601-1/IEC 60601-1-2)

Yes

EN (EN 60601-1/EN 60601-1-2)

Yes

IEC (IEC 60950-1/IEC 55032, 55024)

Yes

EN (EN 60950-1/EN 55032, 55024)

Yes

cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

Yes

FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

Yes

FDA

Registration (Class I)

ISO13485

Yes

GMP

Yes

KGMP

Yes

RoHS

Yes

REACH

Yes

WEEE

Yes

MFDS

Yes

IP (Front/Except for front)

IP35/IP32

Vandal-proof

IK06

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Adapter (Colour)

White

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

D-Sub

DSUB to DVI-I Gender Cable

D-Sub (Colour/Length)

Black/0.2m

DVI-D

Yes

DVI-D (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

Display Port

Yes

Display Port (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

HDMI

Yes

HDMI (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

Power Cord

Yes

Power Cord (Colour/Length)

White/1.5m

WARRANTY

time/years

5 years (subject to terms and conditions)﻿

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.