LG 29" FHD Monitor TV MT31S Series

29MT31S

29MT31S

LG 29" FHD Monitor TV MT31S Series

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

28.5

Panel Type

VA

Resolution

1366 x 768

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

Yes (Basic)

Picture Mode

Yes (7 modes)

Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Just Scan

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

RF In

Yes

HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)

2

Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

1 (Audio-Common)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1 (Audio-Common)

SCART

Yes

USB

2

Headphone Out

Yes

Audio Inputs

PC Audio In

LAN

1

CI Slot

1

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Audio Decoder for DTV

Dolby MS10

DTS Decoder

Yes

Built-in Speaker

Yes – 2x5W

Sound

Virtual Surround plus

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

Sound Auto Detection (Music)

Yes

Sound Optimizer

Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type

Speaker bar Mode

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Motion Eye Care

Yes

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

SMART TV

Home Dashboard 3.0

Yes

App Store

Yes

Premium CP

Yes

MVPD

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Social Center

Yes

Search & Recommendation

Yes

On Now

Yes

Cloud

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Outdoor Access (WoL)

Ready

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Media Share - Network File Browser

Yes

Media Share - LG Cloud

Yes

Screen Share - MHL

Yes

Screen Share - WiFi Display

Yes

Screen Share - 2nd TV

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Screen Share - DLNA (By Mobile Smart Share App)

Yes

NETWORK

Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

Yes (B/in)

WiFi Direct

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

STAND

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TUV-Type

Yes

CE

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

669.0 x 82.0 x 411.0

Set (without Stand)

669.0 x 182.0 x 456.0

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

5.7

Set without Stand (Kg)

5.2

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

Others

Adaptor

Remote Controller

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(29MT31S-PZ)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(29MT31S-PZ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(29MT31S-PZ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.