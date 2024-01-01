About Cookies on This Site

LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT

10HQ701G-BP

10HQ701G-BP

LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT

Front view of LG Digital X-Ray Detector 10HQ701G
IP68*
400kg**
Max. Uniform Load
200kg**
Max. Point Load
1.5m***
Max. Drop Height
Light-weight Body (1.8kg (4 lbs)) with 3-side Chamfer
Carbon & Magnesium Body

Light-weight Body (1.8kg (4 lbs)) with 3-side Chamfer

LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT.

LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT

Monitor Device Status via OLED Display Panel.
Built-in OLED Display

Monitor Device Status via OLED Display Panel

High Transmission Speed for Full Images

Storage on the Digital X-ray Detector

*IP68 includes Solids Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust, and Liquid Level 8.
*Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.
**Maximum total uniform load and maximum point load when tested for 60 seconds.
***IEC 60601-1 drop test in a controlled laboratory environment can differ from actual usage situation.
****All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*****Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Upgraded Convenience

Image availability in 2 seconds with a wired connection, or 2.5 seconds with a wireless connection to get a raw image

Uninterrupted Use for Extended Operating Times

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
*300 shots / 7.5 hours under conditions of cycle time 90 sec.
**Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
***All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
****Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
Amorphous Silicon TFT

Get Clear Images

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Durable Design

Efficient Portability

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
x-ray image 1.
x-ray image 2.
x-ray image 3.
x-ray image 4.
x-ray image 5.
x-ray image 1.
x-ray image 2.
x-ray image 3.
x-ray image 4.
x-ray image 5.
All Spec

BATTERY

  • Operation Time

    300 shots / 7.5 hrs (Typ.) (Condition : Cycle Time 90 sec)

ACCESSORIES

  • Cable

    Power Cord, Main Cable 7 m (LAN Cable, Sync Cable Option)

  • Other

    Battery Charger
    2 x Battery Packs
    Control Box

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.