About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

27" LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

27HJ712C-W

27" LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

8MP IPS Display1

8MP IPS Display

The 27-inch 8MP display with IPS technology offers an outstanding picture quality along with perfect wide viewing angles. With its 178 wide viewing angles, images can be viewed simultaneously by several people with the highest quality and minimal color shift.
350nits with sRGB over 99ų

350nits with sRGB over 99%

A wide range of colors represented by sRGB over 99% of the color space guarantee vivid color expression without any color shift for more precise clinical review.
DICOM Part 141

DICOM Part 14

To ensure the most accurate and consistent shading possible for medical images, LG measures and sets every grayscale tone on the production line to produce a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14.
Dynamic Sync Mode & Quick Response Time1

Dynamic Sync Mode & Quick Response Time

The LG clinical review monitor supports low input lag and quick response time, it allows the monitor to receive signal of a lot of heavy information quickly and display a clear image with no distortion for precise decoding of information for efficient clinical review.
Brightness Stabilization1

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measured the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging for a consistently stable display during the usage time.
Flicker Safe1

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe protects eyes from fatigue by virtually eliminating flickering. The steady image helps doctors protect their vision and allows them to continue working as long as they want.
Reader Mode1

Reader Mode

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for clinical use. LG's Reader Mode technology reduces blue light, protecting doctors' eyes from fatigue.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Type

IPS

Size

27” (16:9)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160

Pixel Pitch

0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

Display Colors

10bit / sRGB 99%

Viewing Angles

178/178

Brightness

350cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (typical)

1000:1

Response Time (typical)

14ms (Typ.)

VIDEO SIGNALS

Input Terminals

HDMI(2.0) x 2, DP(1.2) x 1

Output Terminals

Headphone Out

Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)

30~135kHz / 56~61Hz

Sync Formats

Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

USB

Function

1upstream, 2downstreams

Standard

USB3.0

POWER

Power Requirements

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Maximum Power Consumption

65W

Power Save Mode

0.5W

Power Management

0.3W

SENSOR

Sensor

Brightness Stabilization

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

Certifications & Standards

IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

Supplied Accessories

Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Weight(Without Stand)

4.7kg

Weight(With Stand)

6.2kg

WARRANTY

time/years

5 years (subject to terms and conditions)﻿

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.