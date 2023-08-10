We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor
All Spec
-
Type
-
IPS
-
Size
-
27” (16:9)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.1554mm x 0.1554mm
-
Display Colors
-
10bit / sRGB 99%
-
Viewing Angles
-
178/178
-
Brightness
-
350cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (typical)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time (typical)
-
14ms (Typ.)
-
Input Terminals
-
HDMI(2.0) x 2, DP(1.2) x 1
-
Output Terminals
-
Headphone Out
-
Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)
-
30~135kHz / 56~61Hz
-
Sync Formats
-
Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)
-
Function
-
1upstream, 2downstreams
-
Standard
-
USB3.0
-
Power Requirements
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Maximum Power Consumption
-
65W
-
Power Save Mode
-
0.5W
-
Power Management
-
0.3W
-
Sensor
-
Brightness Stabilization
-
Certifications & Standards
-
IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)
-
Supplied Accessories
-
Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual
-
Weight(Without Stand)
-
4.7kg
-
Weight(With Stand)
-
6.2kg
-
time/years
-
5 years (subject to terms and conditions)
-
