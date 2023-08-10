About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

27" LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

27HJ713C-B

27" LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

Accurate Image Quality for Clinical Review

27” IPS 8MP

Superior Image Quality

The 27-inch 8MP IPS display provides the ideal brightness for secondary review. The 178°-wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.

Superior Image Quality

Brighter and More Precise
350nits (Typ.) & sRGB 99%

Brighter and More Precise

350nits (Typ.) brightness and sRGB 99% of the color space guarantee brighter, more vivid color expression and better resolution for greater image accuracy.

Medical Images with Ensured Consistency

Compliance with Medical Standards
DICOM Part 14

Compliance with Medical Standards

The DICOM Part 14 Gamma adjusts the greyscale levels of medical images from various medical imaging modalities, helping more accurate review. Also, it ensures a 250 nit brightness compliant to the ACR-AAPM-SIIM secondary review brightness guideline*.

*ACR-AAPM-SIIM Secondary Review Brightness Guideline : The secondary review brightness guideline developed collaboratively by the American College of Radiology (ACR), the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), and the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM).

Consistently Stable Display
Brightness Stabilization

Consistently Stable Display

A sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by display aging for a consistently stable display throughout the usage lifespan.

Enhanced Viewing Comfort

Long Lasting Eye Comfort
Flicker Safe

Long Lasting Eye Comfort

Flicker Safe technology virtually eliminates flickering to help prevent eye fatigue. This protects the vision of doctors and prevents them from slowing down their work flow.
Ergonomic Design
Two-Way Pivot

Ergonomic Design

The Ergonomic Stand with Two-Way Pivot adjustment realizes an optimized diagnostic workspace. Rotate two monitors in portrait and use side-by-side for the ultimate reading experience.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Brightness (Typ.)

350cd/m²

Brightness (Stabilization)

250 cd/m2

Colour Bit

10 bit

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07 B

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB over 99%(Coverage)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch (H x V)

0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time (GTG)

14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)

Size (Inch)

27

Size (cm)

68.58

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare, 3H

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

FEATURE

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)

HW Calibration

Yes (True Color Pro)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Colour Temperature

6500K/8500K/9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

Colour Weakness

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

OSD Language

17 Language

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

Picture Mode

(SDR) Custom, Mono, Reader, sRGB, Color Weakness, EBU, REC709, SMPTE-C, DICOM, Calibration 1, Calibration 2

Reader Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Uniformity

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

True Colour Pro

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP (HDCP Version)

2.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

DP (H-Frequency)

30~135 kHz

DP (V Frequency)

56~61 Hz

DP Version

1.2

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (HDCP Version)

2.2

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 @60Hz

HDMI (H Frequency)

30~135 kHz

HDMI (V Frequency)

56~61 Hz

HDMI Version

2.0

Composite

Yes

S-Video

Yes

Component

Yes

Headphone out

Yes

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

[Location]

Rear

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19V, 3.42A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Type

External Power (Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Base Detchable

Yes

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Colour (Back Cover)

Black

Colour (Middle Cabinet)

Black

Colour (Stand Base)

Black

Colour (Stand Body)

Black

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot/swivel

Down Height

49mm

Height Range

150mm

OneClick Stand

Yes

Pivot

Yes (±90°)

Swivel

Yes (±45°)

Tilt

Yes (-5°~25˚)

Wall Mount Size

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

694 x 504 x 185 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

615 x 546.3 x 276.1 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

615 x 365.1 x 42.70 mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

352ea/704ea/832ea

Weight in Shipping

10.3kg (22.7lb)

Weight with Stand

7.5kg (16.5lb)

Weight without Stand

4.7kg (10.4lb)

STANDARD

IEC (IEC 60601-1/IEC 60601-1-2)

Yes

EN (EN 60601-1/EN 60601-1-2)

Yes

IEC (IEC 60950-1/IEC 55032, 55024)

Yes

EN (EN 60950-1/EN 55032, 55024)

Yes

cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

Yes

FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

Yes

FDA

Registration (Class I)

ISO13485

Yes

GMP

Yes

KGMP

Yes

KC

Yes

RoHS

Yes

REACH

Yes

WEEE

Yes

MFDS

Yes

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Adapter (Colour)

Black

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Display Port (Colour/Length)

Black/1.5m

HDMI

Yes

HDMI (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

Power Cord

Yes

Power Cord (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

Yes

USB3.0 Upstream Cable (Colour/Length)

Black/1.5m

WARRANTY

time/years

5 years (subject to terms and conditions)﻿

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.