14HQ901G-BP

Front view of LG Digital X-ray Detector 14HQ901G
It delivers high resolution and clear image quality. Plus, it also offers low noise images with Oxide TFT technology.

Image Quality

  • High DQE with Oxide TFT1)
    140㎛-pixel size & 16bit A/D conversion

Durability

  • IP68 Water Resistant & Dust Tight2)
    Uniform Load 400kg & Point Load 200kg

Usability & Portability

  • LG Acquisition Workstation Software
    Hot swap, AP Mode, Auto Storage

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)Compared to products with a-Si TFT.
2)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.

Get High-quality Images with Oxide TFT

Outstanding Detective Quantum Efficiency (DQE)

X-ray image 1.
X-ray image 2.
X-ray image 3.
X-ray image 4.
X-ray image 5.
X-ray image 1.
X-ray image 2.
X-ray image 3.
X-ray image 4.
X-ray image 5.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Lightweight Meets Mighty Durability

Lightweight and durability of LG DXDs are key in responding to various medical situations. With an IP681) rating, this LG DXD is resistant to water and dust tight.

IP681)

Water Resistant & Dust Tight

400kg2)

Max. Uniform Load

200kg

Max. Point Load

1.5m3)

Max. Drop Distance

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*The images that appear in the video used the 17HQ901G model.
1)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.
2)Maximum uniform load and maximum point load when tested under laboratory conditions for 60 seconds. Results may differ during actual usage.
3)Drop test in a controlled laboratory environment. Can differ from actual usage.

Up to 8 Hours without Charging

Uninterrupted Operating Time

When fully charged, the removable battery will have up to 8 hours of operation time. Hot swap, which can hold power for up to a minute, can provide virtually uninterrupted use even while replacing the removable battery.

Long Operation Time up to 8 Hours1)

Hot Swap - 1 Min. without Battery

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)Typical 8.0 hours, Typical 320 shots under conditions of cycle time 90 sec. Measured by irradiating image at a 90-second cycle (consisting of stand by mode, X-ray exposure, and image acquisition), obtaining approximately 320 shots. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

Designed for Portability
Light-weight Body with Handles

Designed for Portability

With a lightweight body (under 3kg) and chamfered edge and built-in handles, LG's DXD offers outstanding portability.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Work Efficiently

Work Efficiently

Information Display

Check and Monitor Directly

Thanks to the embedded OLED information display, you can directly check and monitor the current state of DXD such as connection state, remaining battery, AP (Access Point) mode, auto storage mode, and dynamic mode.

Rapid Image Availability

14HQ901G helps increase work productivity with fast processing speeds. It takes only 1.5 seconds with connection or 2 seconds for wireless to get a raw image.

Access Point Mode

Access Point Mode enables point-of-care imaging via direct data transfer to your screen wirelessly. So, X-ray images can be referred in virtually anywhere, anytime by carrying your laptop, or other mobile devices.

Auto Storage Up to 200 images1)

A built-in memory storage allows you to take multiple images without a computer connection, providing a seamless workflow even offline.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)The oldest image (first in) is removed first (first out) from the internal memory storage once the storage space fills up with 200 images.

All Spec

BATTERY

Operation Time

320 shots / 8.0 hrs (Typ.)
(Condition : Cycle Time 90 sec)

ACCESSORIES

Cable

Power Cord, Main Cable 7 m (LAN Cable, Sync Cable Option)

Other

Battery Charger
2 x Battery Packs
Control Box

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.