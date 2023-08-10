About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)

17HK700G-WP

Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)

Front view
(No Image)
Ensure Diagnostic Accuracy

Superior Image Quality

LG DXD guarantees high resolution and clear image quality without image distortion through 16bit image processing. Plus, it also supports ideal pixel pitches of 140㎛ for high resolution images.
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD
high resolution and clear diagnostic imaging results from using LG DXD

Light yet Durable

LG DXD protecting waterproof and dustproof

IP53 : Waterproof and Dustproof

IP*53 resistance rating ensures that LG DXD will be protected against objects of dust and spraying water at any angle up to 60° from the vertical shell.

*IP: Ingress protection (IP53 indicates Solids Level 5, and Liquids Level 3).

Magnesium, and Carbon-fiber Body

Magnesium & Carbon-fiber Body

With a super strong body that combines carbon-fiber with magnesium, LG DXD is not only lightweight but also exceptionally strong.

3.2kg(7.5lb)

Product Weight (Including Battery)

300kg(661lb)

Maximum Uniform Load

100kg(220lb)

Maximum Local Load

Improve Work Efficiency

Rapid Image Availability

LG DXD increases productivity with a fast-processing. It takes only 2 seconds to get a raw image.

Image availability in 2 seconds with a wired connection.

The more finely detailed image result using Multi-layer Image Processing embedded in the AWS, comparing to the image result without Multi-layer Image Processing
LG AWS for LG DXD

Enhanced Details by MLP

Multi-layer Image Processing(MLP) embedded in the AWS(Acquisition Workstation Software) provides well-balanced visualization at each frequency level with contrast enhancement processing that improves tissue visibility within an image.
Print

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.