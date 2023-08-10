We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)
Image Quality
- High DQE with Oxide TFT1)
140㎛-pixel size & 16bit A/D conversion
Durability
- IP68 Water Resistant & Dust Tight2)
Uniform Load 400kg & Point Load 200kg
Usability & Portability
- LG Acquisition Workstation Software
Hot swap, AP Mode, Auto Storage
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)Compared to products with a-Si TFT.
2)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.
Outstanding Detective Quantum Efficiency (DQE)
Lightweight Meets Mighty Durability
2)Maximum uniform load and maximum point load when tested under laboratory conditions for 60 seconds. Results may differ during actual usage.
3)Drop test in a controlled laboratory environment. Can differ from actual usage.
Uninterrupted Operating Time
1)Typical 7.5 hours, Typical 300 shots under conditions of cycle time 90 sec. Measured by irradiating image at a 90-second cycle (consisting of stand by mode, X-ray exposure, and image acquisition), obtaining approximately 300 shots. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
Rapid Image Availability
Access Point Mode
Access Point Mode enables point-of-care imaging via direct data transfer to your screen wirelessly. So, X-ray images can be referred in virtually anywhere, anytime by carrying your laptop, or other mobile devices.
1)The oldest image (first in) is removed first (first out) from the internal memory storage once the storage space fills up with 200 images.
All Spec
-
Operation Time
-
300 shots / 7.5 hrs (Typ.) (Condition : Cycle Time 90 sec)
-
Cable
-
Power Cord, Main Cable 7 m (LAN Cable, Sync Cable Option)
-
Other
-
Battery Charger
2 x Battery Packs
Control Box
-
