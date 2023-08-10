About Cookies on This Site

27” IPS 8MP Premium UHD1

27” IPS 8MP Premium UHD

The detailed picture quality of the LG surgical monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 27-inch IPS 8MP display, the LG surgical monitor improves work efficiency not only by enabling detailed observation but also by displaying multiple imaging application
IPS & sRGB over 99% + Deep RED1

IPS & sRGB over 99% + Deep RED

The LG surgical monitor provides brightness and sRGB over 99% to ensure accurate color reproduction in surgery room. Moreover, by adding deep red color spectrum, LG surgical monitor assures color expression of red spectrum
DICOM Part 14 & Brightness Stabilization1

DICOM Part 14 & Brightness Stabilization

The LG surgical monitor carefully measures and sets every grayscale tone to create a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14 to ensure visual accuracy and consistency. Furthermore, LG's surgical monitors offer stabilized brightness settings that quickly adapt during the surgical procedure to correspond to local lighting conditions.
Dynamic Sync Mode & Quick Response Time1

Dynamic Sync Mode & Quick Response Time

The Dynamic Action Sync mode allows users to instantly attack the opponent without delay. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast-paced game by minimizing input lag.
Dustproof & Waterproof1

Dustproof & Waterproof

The LG's multi-coated glass is highly durable and scratch-resistant and protects the panel during a surgical procedure. The front panel of the LG surgical monitor has an IP35 protection level and the back panel has an IP32 level, securing it against any water or fluids that may contact it during an operation.
Anti-reflection & Optical Bonding Glass1

Anti-reflection & Optical Bonding Glass

The LG surgical monitor with optically bonded glass significantly reduces internal reflection between the cover glass and the LCD to enhance accuracy. Improved anti-reflection ability enables displays to look brighter and sharper for the highest image quality.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.