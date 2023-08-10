About Cookies on This Site

LG 31.5" 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

32HL710S-W

32HL710S-W

LG 31.5" 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

Large Display for Surgical Precision1
4K Surgical Display

Large Display for Surgical Precision

LG 4K surgical high-resolution monitor with LG’s innovative technology provides accuracy, user convenience and reliability for precise surgery.
Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View1
31.5-inch 4K IPS

Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View

With 31.5-inch 4K IPS display, the LG surgical monitor provides visual comfort for viewing accurate images with others from any angle. So it reduces the risk of misperception and helps to produce better outcomes.
sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage)1

sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage)

The 32HL710S, supports sRGB 115% (Area) and Over 99% (Coverage) with the standard DICOM Part 14, is designed for accurate color recognition and depth perception during invasive surgery. It enables surgeons to view accurate, realistic images and allow precise surgery.
Brightness Stabilization1

Brightness Stabilization

LG surgical monitor with Brightness Stabilization can maintain constant brightness. Its sensor carefully measures the backlight and local lighting conditions. Then it optimizes the correct brightness for the surgical procedure.
Support HDR101

Support HDR10

LG surgical monitor is designed to fits with HDR-supported medical devices such as endoscope cameras. It can deliver images from devices vividly without crushing blacks in dark areas.
Multiple Signals on One Screen1
PBP, PIP & Multi-input

Multiple Signals on One Screen

The 32HL710S supports up to 4PBP, PIP and extended ports, allowing you to see multiple signals from several devices on one screen. You can set a combination screen of the endoscopic video from endoscopic camera, the vital sign imagery and the fluoroscopic imagery.
Find the Perfect Operating View1
Mirror & Rotation

Find the Perfect Operating View

The 32HL710S with Mirror & Rotate functions, helps you to set the perfectly optimized operating view for improving your convenience in the operating room. You can select the 180 degrees rotated image or the mirror image you want to see.
Dustproof & Water Resistant1

Dustproof & Water Resistant

To ensure protection against contact with objects such as blood or bodily fluids, LG surgical monitors are cleanable and durable, with ratings of IP35 on the front and IP32 on the body except for front, securing them from any direction.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Brightness (Min.)

650cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

800cd/m²

Brightness (Stabilization)

500cd/m²

Colour Bit

10bit

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 115% (Area),
sRGB over 99% (Coverage)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1300:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Panel Type

IPS

Peak Brightness (Min.)

650cd/m² (Peak)

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

800cd/m² (Peak)

Pixel Pitch (H x V)

0.18159mm x 0.18159mm

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time (GTG)

14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)

Size (Inch)

31.5

Size (cm)

80.0051

Surface Treatment

Protection Glass (1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

FEATURE

Hot Key

Yes (2keys)

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)

HW Calibration

Yes (True Color Pro)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Colour Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

Flicker safe

Yes

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

OSD Language

17 Language

PBP

Yes (2PBP/3PBP/4PBP)

PIP

Yes

Picture Mode

(SDR) Custom, Mono, Vivid, HDR Effect, DICOM, Calibration 1, Calibration 2, (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Standard

Rotation & Mirror Mode

Yes

Failover Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Uniformity

Yes

SW APPLICATION

True Colour Pro

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

3G-SDI

Yes (3G,INx1/OUTx1)

DisplayPort

Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)

DP (HDCP Version)

2.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

DP (H-Frequency)

30~135kHz

DP (V Frequency)

56~61Hz

DP Version

1.2

DVI

Yes (1In / 1Out)

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

DVI (H Frequency)

30~83kHz

DVI (V Frequency)

56~61Hz

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

HDMI (HDCP Version)

2.2

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 @60Hz

HDMI (H Frequency)

30~135kHz

HDMI (V Frequency)

56~61Hz

HDMI Version

2.0

RS-232

Yes (1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

[Location]

Bottom

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19 - 24V, 6.32A - 5.0A (24V Ready)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power (Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Colour (Back Cover)

White

Colour (Middle Cabinet)

Silver

Display Position Adjustments

No Stand

Down Height

No Stand

Height Range

No Stand

Machanical Power Switch

Yes

OneClick Stand

No Stand

Pivot

No Stand

Swivel

No Stand

Tilt

No Stand

Wall Mount Size

200 x 100mm/100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

883 x 599 x 200 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

No Stand

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

764.6 x 480.8 x 94.4 mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

216EA/405EA/495EA

Weight in Shipping

17.4kg (38.4lb)

Weight with Stand

No Stand

Weight without Stand

12.4kg (27.3lb)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Adapter (Colour)

White

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Display Port (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

HDMI

Yes

HDMI (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

Power Cord

Yes

Power Cord (Colour/Length)

White/1.5m

WARRANTY

time/years

5 years (subject to terms and conditions)﻿

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.