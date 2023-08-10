About Cookies on This Site

24MP88HV

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)

Global_MP88_2016_Feature_01_Infinity-Display_2

Infinity Display

The Infinity Display provides a virtually borderless visual experience for 4-side of the display for an all-inclusive view.

Global_MP88_2016_Feature_02_ArcLine-Stand

ArcLine Stand

The coexistence of smoothness and solidness in the curved structure.
The beauty of ArcLine is the icing on the cake.
Global_MP88_2016_Feature_03_Enjoy-Outstanding-Color-Expression_4

Enjoy Outstanding Colour Expression

An immersive work environment is ensured through realistic colour expression thanks to sRGB over 99 percent and the IPS display.
Global_MP88_2016_Feature_04_Protect-Your-Eyes-and-View-in-Comfort

Protect Your Eyes and View in Comfort

Flicker Safe and Reader Mode help maximize visual comfort by protecting your eyes from harmful blue light and reducing the flicker level to almost zero.
Global_MP88_2016_Feature_05_Immerse-Yourself-in-the-Game

Immerse Yourself in the Game

The Black Stabilizer allows you to have better visibility, even in dark scenes.
You can experience clean high-pitched sound and base sound with MAXXAUDIO®
Global_MP88_2016_Feature_06_Preset-Customized-Options-with-just-a-Click

Preset Customized Options with just a Click

On Screen Control and My Display Presets allow you to easily customize monitor settings with a few clicks of a mouse.
Global_MP88_2016_Feature_07_Customize-Your-Workspace-for-Multitasking_3

Customize Your Workspace for Multitasking

Screen Split divides the display for different tasks by resizing the windows on the screen. With PIP Mode you can work while watching a video in a smaller window floating on the screen.
Global_MP88_2016_Feature_08_Offers-Improved-Color-Vision-to-Color-Weakness

Offers Improved Colour Vision to Colour Weakness

Colour revision algorithms are used to help those with colour weakness who have difficulty distinguishing certain ranges of colours can view all the important content.
All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8"/ 60.47cm

Panel Type

IPS (Neo blade III)

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB over 99%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes (HDMI x 2)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear

PC Audio In

Yes

Jack Location(Audio Input)

Rear

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Rear

SPEAKER

Type

Slim Invisible Speaker

Audio output

5W x 2

Others

MaxxAudio

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.7A

Normal On (typ.)

21W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920 x 1080

PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))

1920 x 1080

Video (HDMI)

1080P

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader1, Reader2, Photo, Cinema, Colour Weakness, Game

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Contol

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-2~15 degree

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

541 X 186.2 X 414.5

Set (without Stand)

541 X 46.6 X 313.3

Box

610 X 380 X 125

Wall Mount size (mm)

75 x 75

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.2kg

Set (without Stand)

2.9kg

Box

4.7kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP88HV-S)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP88HV-SA)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP88HV-SE)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP88HV-SF)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-S)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SE)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SF)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-S)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP88HV-S)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP88HV-SA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP88HV-SE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP88HV-SF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP88HV-SY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP88HV-S)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP88HV-SA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP88HV-SE)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP88HV-SF)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.