About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5" QHD IPS LED Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

31.5" QHD IPS LED Monitor

32QK500

31.5" QHD IPS LED Monitor

True Colour at Any Angle1
31.5" QHD IPS Monitor

True Colour at Any Angle

LG Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. Response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.
Clearer, Smoother Image1
AMD Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™ technology, you can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
React Faster to Opponents1
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimise input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.
Attack First in Dark1
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Users can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Better Aim1
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort1
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
Reduces Visual Fatigue1
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. User can comfortably work throughout the day.
A Variety of Interfaces1
Multi Ports

A Variety of Interfaces

This monitor supports various interfaces. DisplayPort, micro DisplayPort and HDMI ensure fast data transfer and a smooth display. Headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
Easier User Interface3
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Versatile Elegance1
Edge-ArcLine Stand

Versatile Elegance

The Curved base enhances stability for dependable performance. And the sleek Edge-ArcLine stand offers more efficiency on space saving compared to the conventional stand that used to take up a lot of space on the desk.
Convenient and Flexible1
Wall Mountable

Convenient and Flexible

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

31.5"/80cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2727 x 0.2727

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness (Typ.)

300cd/m² (Typ.) 250cd/m² (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

(GTG)

5ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2, 1ea)

Mini DisplayPort

Yes (ver. 1.2, 1ea)

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (typ.)

46.0W (typ.), 50.0W (max.)

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

Under 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75 Hz

DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75 Hz

Mini DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75 Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mount(mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

724.3 x 219.9 x 519.2

Set (without Stand)

724.3 x 42.5 x 424.2

Box

827 x 213 x 600

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

5.7

Set (without Stand)

5.4

Box

8.9

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32QK500-C)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.