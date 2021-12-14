About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Transparent OLED Touch Signage
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
55EW5TF-A

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
HSP932-Data-Specsheet-55EW5TF-A.PDF
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
HSP932-Data-Specsheet-55EW5TF-A.PDF

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
HSP932-Data-Specsheet-55EW5TF-A.PDF
1,923 KB
14/12/2021
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Colour gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Colour Depth

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portrait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    33% (SET)

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI IN

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP IN

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C IN

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    YES (1ea)

  • IR IN

    YES

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (1ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Matt Silver

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

  • Weight(Head)

    14.6Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Packed Weight

    23.1Kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.0mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 945 x 207mm

  • Weight(Head+Stand)

    N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3mm

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Local Network Sync

    NO

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    NO

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    250W

  • Max.

    280W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

    N/A

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    N/A

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(1.8M for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 10ea EMI gasket tape), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø12 mm ↑

  • Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    120ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3mm (Anti-Glare / Anti-Finger print)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    84% (Typ.)

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7 Professional, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
HSP932-Data-Specsheet-55EW5TF-A.PDF
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.