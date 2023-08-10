We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DUALCOOL DELUXE Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 5.0kW, UVnano™, IonizerPLUS, Wi-Fi ThinQ®
DUALCOOL DELUXE Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 5.0kW, UVnano™, IonizerPLUS, Wi-Fi ThinQ®
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Quick and Easy Installation
Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption
Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption
Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Eco-Conscious Refrigerant
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Efficient Product Maintenance
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (kW)
-
0.9 / 5.0 / 5.5
-
Heating - Min / Rated / Max (kW)
-
0.9 / 5.8 / 6.4
-
Heating -7°C - Rated (W)
-
4200
-
Cooling - Rated (W)
-
1562
-
Heating - Rated (W)
-
1611
-
EER - W/W
-
3.20
-
S.E.E.R - W/W
-
7.00
-
P design C (kW)
-
5.0
-
COP - W/W
-
3.60
-
S.C.O.P - Average / Warmer (kW)
-
4.3 / 5.3
-
P design H - Average / Warmer (kW)
-
3.9 / 2.1
-
Cooling
-
A++
-
Heating - Average / Warmer
-
A+ / A+++
-
Cooling (kWh)
-
250
-
Heating - Average / Warmer (kWh)
-
1270 / 555
-
Cooling - S / L / M / H dB(A)
-
31 / 34 / 39 / 44
-
Heating - L / M / H dB(A)
-
34 / 39 / 44
-
Cooling - Power dB(A)
-
60
-
Cooling - S / L / M/ H (m3/min)
-
8.0 / 10.5 / 13.0 / 14.5
-
Cooling - Max (Power) (m3/min)
-
15.5
-
Heating - L / M / H (m3/min)
-
11.0 / 13.5 / 16.0
-
Dehumidification Rate (l/h)
-
1.8
-
Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (A)
-
? / 6.9 / 9.0
-
Heating - Min / Rated / Max (A)
-
? / 7.1 / 9.5
-
Cooling / Heating - Rated (A)
-
6.9 / 7.1
-
Power Supply (Ø / V / Hz)
-
1/220-240/50
-
Circuit Breaker (A)
-
20
-
Power Supply Cable (N x mm2)
-
3 x 1.5
-
Power & Transmission Cable (N x mm2)
-
4 x 1.0 (Including Earth)
-
Dimension (mm)
-
998 X 345 X 210
-
Net Weight (kg)
-
11.9
-
Fan Motor Output (W)
-
30
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.