34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client
All Spec
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
Webcam
-
Yes (FHD, Integrated with Microphone, Pop-up type, no webcam app provided)
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
RFID
-
NO
-
SD Card Slot
-
NO
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 100% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.312 x 0.310
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.72
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
DVI-I
-
NO
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
-
YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))
-
USB
-
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
YES
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Antenna
-
Internal
-
DVI to VGA Gender
-
NO
-
VESA Bracket
-
NO
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
940 × 490 x 241
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
825.6 × 374.8 × 60.5
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
825.6 × 570.7(460.7) × 230
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
12.0
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.3
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Product name
-
Cloud Device
-
Year
-
2020
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Bluetooth
-
BT5.0
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
SFP Ready
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)
-
Display Support
-
Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Operation System
-
Non OS
-
Processor
-
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless
-
Storage
-
16GB eMMC
-
System Memory
-
4GB (1x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz
-
VDI Support
-
No
-
Expansion Slot
-
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)
-
Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 1.0W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.24W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
40W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
-
4.71W
-
Short Idle (Display On)
-
26.68W
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
NO
-
Management Console
-
NO
