34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

34CN650N-6A

34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

Powerful_Performance_with_Processor_(Intel®_Celeron_J4105),_RAM_(4GB_DDR4)_and_Storage_(16GB_eMMC)
Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 34CN650N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.
LG_monitor_offers_Wide_Viewing_Angle_178̊_by_IPS__And_The_21_9_UltraWide™_Full_HD_resolution_(2560x1080)_offers_33__more_screen_space_compared_to_16_9_Full_HD_display_
34" UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Display

More Space for Working Together

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD display. IPS panel delivers uniform and clear picture quality from any viewing angle. You can use it to view multiple windows at once and share screen with colleagues easily.
Triple-monitor_setup_with_two_27UL850_monitors_
Up to 2 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

LG 34CN650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.
product_detail_view_of__Virtually_Borderless_Design,_Tilt,_Height_and_feature_One_Click_Stand_
Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

For multiple Thin clients setup, you can save time and reduce a loss of work by featuring the one click stand. And the convenient stand can be adjusted to change height and tilt of the monitor allows you to create the comfort workspace.
Work_in_Silent_and_Cost-efficient_with_Fanless_Design__
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 34CN650N's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.

USB Type-C™

Various Interface

*34CN650N display supports up to UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080).
Print

All Spec

FEATURES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Super Resolution+

YES

FPS Counter

NO

Webcam

Yes (FHD, Integrated with Microphone, Pop-up type, no webcam app provided)

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VRR

NO

RFID

NO

SD Card Slot

NO

DISPLAY

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 100% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.312 x 0.310

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.72

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

DisplayPort

YES(out 1ea)

Daisy Chain

NO

Audio In

NO

DP Version

1.2

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

YES(out 1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

DVI-I

NO

MIC & Headphone out combo

YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))

USB

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out

SOUND

Rich Bass

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

5W x 2

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

NO

Antenna

Internal

DVI to VGA Gender

NO

VESA Bracket

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

940 × 490 x 241

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

825.6 × 374.8 × 60.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

825.6 × 570.7(460.7) × 230

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.0

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.3

ENVIRONMENTAL

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2020

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

NETWORK

Bluetooth

BT5.0

LAN (RJ-45)

1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

SFP Ready

YES

Wi-Fi

Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)

PC PART

Display Support

Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

Operation System

Non OS

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

Storage

16GB eMMC

System Memory

4GB (1x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz

VDI Support

No

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.24W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

40W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Long Idle (Display Off)

4.71W

Short Idle (Display On)

26.68W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

Management Console

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34CN650N-6A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.