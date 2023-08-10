We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38’’ UltraWide All-in-One Type Thin Client
PBP / PIP**
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Giga LAN
All Spec
-
Diagonal
-
37.5”
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Panel Type
-
IPS (Curved)
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness (Typical / Min)
-
300cd/m2 (Typ) 240cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1(Typ)
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR10)
-
178°/178°
-
Processor
-
AMD Ryzen 3 (2core 4thread)
-
OS
-
Compatible with both Windows 10 and Ubuntu LTS 16.04. (ships with blank SSD)
-
Memory
-
8GB DDR4 (up to 16GB)
-
Graphics
-
Integrated
-
Storage (SSD)
-
128GB
-
Display Port
-
1 x DP (Output, ver. 1.2), 1 x DP (Input, ver. 1.2)
-
HDMI
-
1 x HDMI (Input, ver. 2.0)
-
USB
-
2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-A/2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C
-
Mic-in
-
Mic-in & Headphone Out Combo
-
Headphone Out
-
Mic-in & Headphone Out Combo
-
Wireless
-
802.11a/b/g/n/ac_Antenna (Internal)
-
BT
-
BT4.2 + LE
-
Ethernet
-
Yes (Gigabit)
-
Built-in Stereo
-
Yes (10W x 2)
-
Battery
-
(No Battery)
-
WxDxH (with Stand)
-
(No Stand)
-
WxDxH (without Stand)
-
35.3 x 3.9 x 16.7 (in)/897.3 x 100.3 x 424 (mm)
-
Weight (without Stand)
-
19.5lbs/8.86kg
-
VESA
-
100 x 100 (mm)
-
Stand
-
(No Stand)
-
Webcam
-
Yes
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
