38’’ UltraWide All-in-One Type Thin Client

Why Cloud Computing

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG's excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
Premium All-in-One

Powerful Performance

The WQHD+ resolution, 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ IPS display delivers enhanced productivity especially in the financial sector, ﻿where multiple data windows to be displayed on one screen at the same time.

38-inch UltraWide™ Screen

The WQHD+ resolution, 21:9 curved screen allows multiple data windows to be displayed on one screen at the same time. IPS panel delivers uniform and clear picture quality from any viewing angle.

AMD Ryzen™ 3

With AMD Ryzen™ 3, handle demanding tasks at faster processing speeds while consuming less power.
Built for Multitasking

Higher Work Efficiency

Dual display and multi-ports can drastically enhance work efficiency.
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the 38CK900's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
Built-in Webcam, Speaker

Maximized Usability

Truly All-in-One 38CK900 features a built-in webcam and integrated speaker to host various meetings and video conferences.

Dual Display Support*

LG cloud device supports up to 4K resolution for connected displays.

PBP / PIP**

With PBP / PIP, make two different content sources to be displayed in various layout settings.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Giga LAN

38CK900 is compatible with various interface standards to handle various duties without any hassle.

*Limited to devices supporting 4K resolution / ** PIP mode is available only with On Screen Control.
All Spec

DISPLAY

Diagonal

37.5”

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Panel Type

IPS (Curved)

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Brightness (Typical / Min)

300cd/m2 (Typ) 240cd/m2 (Min)

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1(Typ)

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR10)

178°/178°

SYSTEM

Processor

AMD Ryzen 3 (2core 4thread)

OS

Compatible with both Windows 10 and Ubuntu LTS 16.04. (ships with blank SSD)

Memory

8GB DDR4 (up to 16GB)

Graphics

Integrated

Storage (SSD)

128GB

SIGNAL

Display Port

1 x DP (Output, ver. 1.2), 1 x DP (Input, ver. 1.2)

HDMI

1 x HDMI (Input, ver. 2.0)

USB

2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-A/2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C

Mic-in

Mic-in & Headphone Out Combo

Headphone Out

Mic-in & Headphone Out Combo

NETWORKING

Wireless

802.11a/b/g/n/ac_Antenna (Internal)

BT

BT4.2 + LE

Ethernet

Yes (Gigabit)

SPEAKER

Built-in Stereo

Yes (10W x 2)

BATTERY

Battery

(No Battery)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

WxDxH (with Stand)

(No Stand)

WxDxH (without Stand)

35.3 x 3.9 x 16.7 (in)/897.3 x 100.3 x 424 (mm)

Weight (without Stand)

19.5lbs/8.86kg

VESA

100 x 100 (mm)

STAND

Stand

(No Stand)

WEBCAM

Webcam

Yes

SECURITY

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.