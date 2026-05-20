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Need help understanding the different TV features and terms?

Our collection of cards will help you to quickly find a feature you are interested in, and explain what it means and how it enhances your experience.

  • *All images above are simulated.
  • *Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
  • *Specifications may vary by model or screen size.
  • *Support for some features may vary by region and country.

Which TV features suit your lifestyle?

Browse the cards below to discover TV features which will best suit your needs.

LG TV lineup icons representing smart system, processor, display, sound, and resolution features.

Explore LG TV lineup

How to choose
the TV that fits your needs?

How to choose<br class="pc_only"> the TV that fits your needs? Learn More
Mountain range with the frame of a TV around it as a creative way to highlight a large TV screen size. With the label 100 inches.
What's the right TV size for your space?
Living room with a TV mounted on the wall. Screen shows a high quality image of a whale leaping out of the water.
What is good TV Picture quality?
Person on the sofa holding out a remote control. LG AI TV on the wall with LG webOS on the screen.
How do Al TVs enhance Smart TVs?
Classy living room in a penthouse apartment. Beautiful cityscape visible outside the window. A man is sitting on the sofa watching content on the wall-mounted TV.
What's the best lifestyle TV for you?