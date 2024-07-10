Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG gram with Windows 11. There are two women in front of an LG gram.

Make the everyday easier

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

Take your productivity and creativity to the next level with Windows 11

Get the versatility you need, the performance you crave, and the AI‑powered innovation you've always dreamed of.

A man and a woman are looking at the Microsoft 365 screen on an LG gram.

Get Microsoft 365* for your Windows 11 PC

Get more with innovative tools and apps from Windows 11 and Microsoft 365. Start fast with AI‑powered search. Stay organized with premium versions of your favorite apps. Add innovation to everything you do with Microsoft 365 for your PC.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

*Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription required.

Easier To Use

Windows 11's clean new design makes it easier to search and find, and new smart features help you get things done fast, fun, and easily.

Easier To Be Productive

For creative endeavors, complex tasks or just your everyday routine, new multitasking tools help you get it done faster, and easier, with Windows 11.

Easier To Stay Safe

Windows 11 is on guard. It works in combination with your hardware to help keep your apps, your identity, your information, and your privacy secure.

Easier To Play

Get the performance and pixels you need to power your passion, with all the apps and accessories you love.

If you are looking for an easier way…

Check out how Windows 11 can make the everyday easier.

Get Started, it’s easy

Windows 11 makes it easy to get going. And if you want the going to get even better, check out the Get Started app to learn tips and personalize settings.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

Find what you want. Faster.

With centralized search, you can now search across your computer and the internet right inside the Start menu.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

Now's the time for a new PC

Windows 11 has the highest satisfaction rating of any other version of Windows*. These lighter, faster, powerful PCs come with the latest in quality cameras, mics and screens and up‑to‑date protection.

Start fresh without starting over

Feel at home instantly on your new PC. Windows 11 gives you the choice of bringing over the files, apps, and preferences you want with you**.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

*U.S. Microsoft Customer Usage & Satisfaction Program Survey, May 2022.

**Windows backup can only bring over files, settings, and apps from PCs running Windows 10 and higher. Restore is available on Windows 11 2022 update.

Rest assured

Banking, buying, selling, planning, and playing—Windows 11 comes with built-in security to help make sure your digital life is protected.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

Better answers faster

Windows 11 search is now AI-powered. Get real answers, inspiration, and solutions for your questions, projects, and to‑do list.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

A winning way to wind down

Windows 11 comes with great games to keep your brain sharp, spur some creativity, and have some good old fun.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

What’s the difference between Windows 10 and Windows 11?

A.

Windows 11 has all the power and security of Windows 10 with a redesigned and refreshed look. It also comes with new tools, sounds, and apps. Every detail has been considered. All of it comes together to bring you a refreshing experience on your PC. Some Windows 10 features are not available in Windows 11, see Windows 11 Specifications.

Q.

Do my accessories work with Windows 11?

A.

If your accessories worked with Windows 10 and meet the Windows 11 requirements, they should work with Windows 11. If you want to be sure, please check with your accessory manufacturer.

Q.

How much does it cost to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11?

A.

It's free. But only Windows 10 PCs that are running the most current version of Windows 10 and meet the minimum hardware specifications will be able to upgrade. You can check to see if you have the latest updates for Windows 10 in Settings/Windows Update. Note that in areas where the internet is metered, ISP fees may apply.

Q.

How long will the free upgrade offer last?

A.

The free upgrade offer does not have a specific end date for eligible systems. However, Microsoft reserves the right to eventually end support for the free offer.

Q.

Does Windows 11 take up more space on my PC than Windows 10?

A.

No. Windows 11 and Windows 10 require approximately the same amount of disk space. During the upgrade process, however, extra space is required. Windows will clean up this extra disk space about 10 days after the upgrade is complete.