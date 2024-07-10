We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.
Take your productivity and creativity to the next level with Windows 11
Get the versatility you need, the performance you crave, and the AI‑powered innovation you've always dreamed of.
*Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription required.
Easier To Use
Windows 11's clean new design makes it easier to search and find, and new smart features help you get things done fast, fun, and easily.
If you are looking for an easier way…
Check out how Windows 11 can make the everyday easier.
Now's the time for a new PC
Windows 11 has the highest satisfaction rating of any other version of Windows*. These lighter, faster, powerful PCs come with the latest in quality cameras, mics and screens and up‑to‑date protection.
*U.S. Microsoft Customer Usage & Satisfaction Program Survey, May 2022.
**Windows backup can only bring over files, settings, and apps from PCs running Windows 10 and higher. Restore is available on Windows 11 2022 update.
Frequently Asked Questions
What’s the difference between Windows 10 and Windows 11?
Windows 11 has all the power and security of Windows 10 with a redesigned and refreshed look. It also comes with new tools, sounds, and apps. Every detail has been considered. All of it comes together to bring you a refreshing experience on your PC. Some Windows 10 features are not available in Windows 11, see Windows 11 Specifications.
Do my accessories work with Windows 11?
If your accessories worked with Windows 10 and meet the Windows 11 requirements, they should work with Windows 11. If you want to be sure, please check with your accessory manufacturer.
How much does it cost to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11?
It's free. But only Windows 10 PCs that are running the most current version of Windows 10 and meet the minimum hardware specifications will be able to upgrade. You can check to see if you have the latest updates for Windows 10 in Settings/Windows Update. Note that in areas where the internet is metered, ISP fees may apply.
How long will the free upgrade offer last?
The free upgrade offer does not have a specific end date for eligible systems. However, Microsoft reserves the right to eventually end support for the free offer.
Does Windows 11 take up more space on my PC than Windows 10?
No. Windows 11 and Windows 10 require approximately the same amount of disk space. During the upgrade process, however, extra space is required. Windows will clean up this extra disk space about 10 days after the upgrade is complete.