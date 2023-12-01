What You Need To Claim

PURCHASE
Buy any participating TVs from Currys between 21/06/23 ~ 18/07/23.
CLAIM
Submit your claim 30 days after purchase with all required information.
REWARD
We'll review your submission and if successful you can enjoy your LG TVs, for less!
A confirmation will be sent to the email you provided with your claim reference included.
We'll be in touch shortly regarding the status of you redemption.
You can check the status of your claim by entering the claim reference and email address used by heading to Track My Claim
contact us for assistance in completing your claim.
Claim Reference
Claim Status
Track your shipment
|Invoice Number
|Status
|Delivery Date
|Courier
Purchase Details
|Purchased Products
|
|Cheaper product URL
Personal Details
|Name
|Email Address
|Mobile Phone
|Telephone Number
|Address
contact us for assistance in completing your claim.
Purchase two of the qualifying products from Currys between 21st June 2023 and 18th July 2023 and register to claim back 1/3 of the price paid for the lower priced product.
Summary Terms and Conditions:
Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK and the Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 years or over. In either case with a bank account in GBP (UK) or in Euros (ROI).
Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 21st June 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 18th July 2023.
Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase two of the qualifying products from a participating retailer and claim back 1/3 of the price paid for the lower priced product (subject to eligibility requirements detailed below).
Terms and conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period from Currys. Internet access is required for online purchases. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these terms and conditions.
Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
Full Terms and Conditions
Eligibility
1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the UK and the Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.
2. Participants must have a bank account in GBP (for UK residents) or in Euros (for ROI residents), and are responsible for ensuring that their chosen bank account facilitates cashback.
3. Purchase is necessary, from Currys only. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.
4. To enter the cashback Promotion, participants must purchase a genuine and new qualifying product from Currys during the Promotional Period (00:01 GMT on 21st June 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 18th July 2023 inclusive) AND submit a valid claim online 30 days after purchase and by 23:59 GMT 16th October 2023. Participants may register their claim when the qualifying product is purchased, however your claim will only be validated 30 days from purchase date.
5. Participants will need access to the internet to redeem this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.
6.Claims must be submitted by participants fully and correctly completing a claim form online, at www.lg.com/uk/currys_tv_multibuy by 16th October 2023. Participants will need to insert their name, contact information, email, postal address, bank details and any other requested information; including the serial numbers of the qualifying product, together with a scanned copy of their purchase receipt, or order confirmation for internet purchases. Participants will then receive an email confirming that their claim has been received (which may take up to 24 hours). Once validated/invalidated, participants will receive a further email confirmation of the same (which may take up to 10 working days). If you do not receive either confirmation email within the provided timeframes, it is the participants responsibility to contact our Support Team on lg.com/uk/support/contact-us/email-us/
7. The Promotion is subject to availability while stocks last. The Promoter will not be liable for the failure of retailers to fulfil orders of qualifying products during the Promotional Period.
8. The Promoter will not process any claims received after the closing date for receipt of claims of 23:59 GMT on the 16th October 2023. The Promoter will not process claims which are in its opinion incomplete or illegible. The Promoter will not be responsible for claims delayed or not successfully received.
9. Only one claim per qualifying product purchased may be made.
10. Claims by businesses or individuals who make bulk purchases (being more than 10 qualifying products during the Promotional Period) will not be eligible to enter this Promotion.
Cashback Claim
11.Participants will receive cashback back to the value of 1/3 of the price paid for the lower priced product.
12. Upon receipt and verification of the claim, the Promoter will arrange for a direct BACS transfer payment to the participant’s bank account. Participants must have a valid bank account in GBP or EUR in order to receive their cashback. Cashback shall be awarded to participants based on their country of residence. No alternative arrangement will be entered into and no cash or cheque will be provided.
13. The Promoter will endeavour to transfer via BACS within 60 working days of receipt of a complete and valid claim.
14. Only one BACS payment will be issued per valid claim.
15. If you are UK VAT registered and you receive a cashback, it may reduce the taxable value of your purchase and so you may need to reduce your input tax accordingly.
16. The Promoter reserves the right to undertake any such action as is reasonable to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims including (but not limited to) requesting further verification as to proof of purchase, identity, age and any other details required for the purposes of this Promotion. In the event the participants' information is linked to fraud or abuse of these or any other terms and conditions their claim will be rejected.
17. If a participant returns or cancels the purchase of their qualifying product prior to submitting a claim, the participant is not eligible to make a claim. If a participant returns or cancels the qualifying product after submitting a claim, the claim will be invalid and the participant must contact our Support Team on lg.com/uk/support/contact-us/email-us/ and cancel the claim immediately.
18. The Promoter reserves the right to check with Currys whether a qualifying product has been returned or the order cancelled and by submitting a claim the participant provides consent to the Promoter to do so.
Qualifying Products
19. The Promotion includes all LG TVs available at Currys (“Qualifying Products”);
The below models are for reference, all LG Brand TVs qualify for this Promotion.
2023 Models
|LG Product Code
|Currys Product Code
|Promotional mechanic
2022 Models
Participating Retailer
20. The retailer participating (”Participating Retailer”) in this Promotion is as follows:
Currys
LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.
Data Protection
21. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.
General Conditions
22. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire at the Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.
23. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that these terms and conditions are complied with.
24. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).
25. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine UK variant LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.
26. If a claim is validated and the cashback amount is unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the cashback for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over all claims submitted.
27. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.
28. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of the Promotion due to the provision of incorrect information.
29. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.
30. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.
31. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.
32. The Promoter will not be responsible for cashback claims which are delayed, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.
33. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.
34. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.
35. Nothing in these terms and conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.
36. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.
37. If any part/s of these terms and conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.
38. By participating in the Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these terms and conditions. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Promoter.
39. If there is a discrepancy between these terms and conditions and those in any promotional material, these terms and conditions will prevail.
40. This Promotion, these terms and conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
PRIVACY POLICY HIGHLIGHTS
LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”),together with its subsidiaries and affiliates (the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or“us”) respect your privacy. This Privacy Policy applies to the personal information we process through the lg.com website (the “Website”), other websites provided by the LG Group, LG Accounts, our SmartHome services offered via our ThinQ App and the SmartWorld App (collectively, the “Services”). It also applies to any other personal information you provide to your local LG Group member.
For LG Smart TV or Smart Media Product users, please see the separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for details of how LGE processes personal information in the course of providing its Smart TV / Media Product service. This Privacy Policy does not apply to the processing covered by the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy, although the LG Group may also use personal information collected via the Smart TV / Media Product service as described in this Privacy Policy, and LGE may use personal information collected via the services as described in the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy. For more information, please refer to Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy in Account management menu or LG Account menu from settings of Smart TV/ Media Product.
OVERVIEW OF THE PRIVACY POLICY
In this Privacy Policy, we describe the types of personal information we collect through our Services, how we use this information, for how long we keep it and with which parties we share it. We also explain what choices and rights you have in relation to the use of your information, including a right to object to some of the processing we carry out (if provided by applicable law). More information about your rights, and how to exercise them, is set out in the “Your Rights” section. We also provide our contact details, so that you can contact us if you have questions about this Privacy Policy and our privacy practices.
PRIVACY POLICY
Last Updated: 03 / 30 / 2023
1. Who is responsible for your Personal Information?
Your local LG entity is responsible for operating the Website or other LG Group websites in your country, and for information about you collected through the Website. Your local LG entity is also responsible for any personal information you provide to it directly, for example during customer service calls or product registration cards. LGE is responsible for operating all other Services, and for information about you collected through or in connection with those Services.
The name and contact details of your local LG entity and LGE can be found in the ‘Contact Us’ section below.
2. Personal Information We Collect
When we refer to “personal information” in this Privacy Policy, we mean information that relates to an identifiable individual (for example, name, contact details, purchase information). The following types of personal information are collected in connection with our Services:
Information You Provide Directly to us or third parties
Some Services enable us to collect information directly from you or from other companies with whom you have a relationship. For example:
- When you create a LG Account and register for or use our Services, you will provide us with information, such as your name, email address, phone number, date of birth, speaker’s voice, photo, video, payment card information, purchase information and interactions with connected electronic devices.
- When you login with a third party account or profile, we will get access to information, such as, your name and email address and social media tags.
- When you communicate with our customer service staff or other LG Group staff, we will process these communications and other information required to respond to your queries and satisfy your requests.
Information about Your Use of Our Services
In addition to the information you provide, we will collect information about your use of our Services through software on your devices and by other electronic means (such as the use of cookies and sensors). We will collect:
- Device information: Your device name, IMEI, UUID, OS version, country, location, language, IP address and settings of devices.
- Log information: Usage information, such as, URL, redirected URL, performance timing, referrer, network type, network info, charge status, ad block info, and cookies. For more information about how we use cookies for our Services, please see Cookie Policy relevant to the Services you are using.
- Location information: We will process your location information based on your consent or where this is necessary to deliver the Service you have requested (for example, by requiring your location information to give you directions).
- Other information about your use of our Services, such as the websites you visit, typing patterns (autofill) and how you interact with content offered through our Services.
We explain below in more detail what types of information we collect when you use our Services:
|
Point of collection
|
Types of personal information
|
Information collected through the Website
|
Information collected through the LG Account (see further below), web registration form, survey form, demo or purchase request forms, customer service contact form or online chat.
Product and service information, including information about the products and services you purchase or use through the Website, including country code, product category, code, and model number, device ID, billing and payment information, registration information, IP address, and firmware and software information.
Website usage information: including information about how you interact with the Website, and the device you use to do so. Please see our Cookie Policy for further information about this.
Image and voice information.
Comments or similar posts on the Website, if applicable, including time of the post, your email address and nickname, attached image or files.
|
Information collected through the LG Account
|
Identity information, including your display name, country code, language, your name, address, contact details and profile photo and user authentication by name. If you are a business customer or an employee of one of our business customers this also includes any information regarding your company, e.g. contact information, job title and sector of activity.
Device information, including device identification information such as IMEI number and product serial number, UUID, advertising ID and IP address
|
Information collected through the ThinQ service
|
Identity data including speaker’s voice and its’ translated text. If you are a Member in a virtual Home or Room: user number, profile photo, name, email address
Profile information, including status of the host user, shared home ID, customer-generated home and room information (such as name of home, home ID, background screen URL, address, area code, geolocation)
Product information (used for product warranty benefit purposes): date and location of purchase, photo of receipt
Location information: including city code, server address, geolocation information
Communication information: including inquiry details and attached images when you use 1:1 Inquiry or One Stop service
Technical information, including information about your network connection, access to the app (e.g. number of times, timeline) and information generated during your use of our Service (such as log data, cookie data)
|
Information collected through electronic devices linked to ThinQ
|
Device information, including device registration information (such as unique identification value, type, name, manufacturer, model number, manufacture number, sales country, version information), device status, device settings, device behaviour and history of use, power (on/off) and power usage information, information on network connection and surrounding network environment, information on the execution and operation of various functions of the LG Electronics Service, Product Error/Malfunction Information, IP address
|
Information collected during the Proactive Customer Care (PCC) service delivery process
|
Product information, including model name, manufacture number, product status information, product history, information about product diagnostics, repair request information, date and location of purchase
|
Information collected when using Air Conditioning Smart Care
|
Product and settings information, including reservation information, filters, temperature unit information, setting values, indoor pollution level and energy monitoring
Spatial data, including user location (according to distance and angle), temperature information (temperature of space used, temperature set), human sensing information and indoor load information
|
Information collected when using the camera or gallery photo upload function
(this relates to the following features: Refrigerator panoramic view, Insta-view refrigerator background screen/upload gallery photo, Roboking Home view/Home guard, Air Conditioning)
|
Image and video information: including photo information, smartphone gallery photos, home view/home guard positioning screen information, home view photo/video information, Home Guard specified value, Home Care photo information, My Home view (streaming).
This information will only be collected if you make use of features that require or support image or video functionality and/or grant access to the camera or photo gallery on your device via your operating system settings. Image and video information be stored solely on your device, and only for so long as is necessary in order to provide the Services.
When you use our Home View/Home guard functions, you are required to inform individuals who are present in any recorded space, that their image or video recording will be processed by us and to make this Privacy Policy available to them.
|
Information collected when connecting to the robot vacuum cleaner
|
Images and drawing map, cleaning reservation information, cleaning history, cleaning diary list and video information
|
Information collected when using voice link
|
Device identification information,
Technical information needed to link with external devices, and
Product information: including product model name and type, product nickname, status (On/Off, time remaining in action, appliance status value) and status properties, range of product property values, product control results, session key
Voice information.
|
Information collected when connecting to the Smart TV
|
OTA ID, TV os version, device feature set code, content recommendation list ID, content ID
|
Information collected when using SmartWorld
|
Device information, including connection information (such as terminal model name, OS, browser, etc.), mobile carrier information, device identification information, IP address
Other Information We Collect
When we seek your consent, we will explain at the time of obtaining consent from you what information we will be collecting and how we will use it.
Sometimes we receive information about you from third parties including from other companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon or Line. For example, we may receive your information from third party social networking providers if you choose to connect to our services using your social network account.
We verify certain information you provide with third parties, for example identity verification providers, in order to protect against fraud.
We also use personal information initially collected via LGE’s Smart TV / Media Product service for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. Please see LGE’s separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for further details.
We also collect information about you from other third parties, for example marketing companies and data brokers, in order to better understand your interests and deliver you with more tailored Services and advertising. For example, we receive aggregated information about lifestyle or purchase patterns of certain demographic groups in order to better understand your likely interests.
We may also collect other information about you, your devices, or your use of our Services where required by law (such as where we are mandated by law to collect internet search logs) or with your consent.
Links to Other Websites, Devices, Apps and Features
Our Services may enable you to connect to other websites, devices, apps and other features, which may operate independently from us and have their own privacy notices or policies, which we strongly suggest you review. To the extent any linked website, device, app or other feature is not owned or controlled by us, we are not responsible for its content, use or privacy practices.
3. How We Use this Information
In this section we set out the legal grounds on which we rely to process your personal information and under each legal ground, we explain the purposes for which we collect and use your personal information.
If you use more than one of our services, including Services described in this Privacy Policy and our Smart TV / Media Product service, we will combine the personal information we collect from you in connection with each of those services and use it for the purposes set out below or as described in the privacy policy applicable to the services you use. For example, this prevents you from having to use different logins for different services.
Provision of services based on your contractual relationship with us
We process your personal information when this is necessary under our contract with you, including to:
- Provide you with our services, and specific features you select when using our services, which may require personalising the content of our Services.
- Process orders and payments and deliver to you our products or products of third parties that you purchase through our services and allow you to exercise your warranty rights or other rights you have under your contract.
- Identify and authenticate you so you may use certain of our services.
Facilitating installations and registrations, resolving technical issues, providing you with customer care support and sending you necessary information relating to the services.
Legitimate interests of the LG Group and/or third parties
We process personal information to the extent this is necessary to fulfil our legitimate interests (or those of third parties), which include our interests to:
- Effectively manage our relationship with our customers, including by communicating with you and responding to your queries;
- Carry out direct marketing activities (when we are not required by law to obtain your consent), including by sending you marketing communications via email, phone calls, post, text messages, social media channels, or via push notifications through our mobile apps, presenting you with online ads both on our services and on third party websites, creating marketing profiles and personalising the recommendations and marketing content we and others present to you, and running promotions, competitions and prize draws. You have the right to object at any time to the use of your data for direct marketing – please see the “Your Choices” section below.
- Protect our business operations against, identify and prevent fraud and other illegal activities or activities prohibited by our Terms of Use.
- Protect the security, availability and integrity of our services and information systems, including by using authentication mechanisms and other security measures, monitoring our systems for security threats, keeping back-ups, anonymising data, and carrying out system maintenance services.
- Protect our legal rights and the safety of end users, including by handling complaints, obtaining legal advice and establishing, exercising or defending legal claims relating to us or other companies in our group and our Services;
- Improve your user experience, including by providing you with tailored functions, such as an autofill function, a quick search function based on your most visited webpages and additional contents tailored to your interests;
- Improve our services and customer care, including by seeking your feedback and carrying out surveys and market research, performing data analytics on the usage of our services, analyzing customer behaviours, building up customer usage patterns and profiles in order to identify regional and global user trends and optimize our offering to customers globally;
- Effectively manage our business, including by generating reports and analysing the performance of our services (through the use of aggregated information), auditing our business processes, using statistics to make informed business decisions.
Where we rely on our legitimate interests, we have carried out a balancing test to consider what the impact of the processing will be on individuals and to determine whether individuals‘ interests outweigh our interests in the processing taking place. You can obtain more information about this balancing test by using the contact details at the end of this Privacy Policy.
Your consent
We seek your consent to process your personal information, where we consider it appropriate or where this is required by law. We use consent to:
- Place cookies and use similar technologies in accordance with our Cookie Policies and the information provided to you when those technologies are used. For more information, see the Cookie Policy relevant to the service you are using.
- Send you marketing communications (where this is required by law or where we otherwise elect to rely on consent).
- Where required by law, consent to provide you or allow you provide you with recommendations and customized advertisements of content, products and services that we or others think you would like, by analyzing information relating to your use of the Services combined with various information that you provide to us by other means, for the purposes consistent with this Privacy Policy. This may involve delivering marketing via various channels including through, email, through the LG account, on our websites or on third party platforms (including social networks).
On other occasions where we ask you for consent, we will use the data for the purpose explained to you at that time.
When we rely on your consent, you always have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. This will not affect the lawfulness of any processing we carried out before you withdrew your consent. To exercise this right, please see the “Your Rights” section below.
Legal obligations
We process personal information to the extent this is necessary to:
- Comply with our legal requirements under applicable laws (e.g. tax and accounting obligations, obligations relating to product safety, warranties and consumer protection).
- Comply with court orders and subpoenas, and respond to legally binding requests from government, law enforcement agencies, public authorities and/or regulators.
Where we need your information to perform our contract with you or to comply with our legal obligations, you are required to provide this information to us. In other instances, you are not required to provide personal information, however, not doing so may impact the way you use our Services.
4. Sharing Information
We transfer, disclose or otherwise make available personal information about you to third parties as described below:
- The LG Group and personnel: We share personal information between LG Group members and with our personnel, including contractors and agents, and other companies in our group, to the extent this is necessary or reasonable to provide our services and to fulfil the purposes set out in section 3 above or described in the privacy policies relating to our other services. For example, we share your personal information with LGE for product development and improvement purposes, and with your local LG Group member for marketing purposes.
- Service Providers. We transfer or disclose your information to carefully selected companies and individuals that provide services to us; for example companies that help us develop and operate systems for our Services, providers of IT services, security, hosting, Website maintenance, data maintenance and analytics, customer care and communication, order processing and fulfilment, mailing, billing, marketing and market research services, authorised service and repair centres, other administrative services, and companies that run contests, sweepstakes and other promotions on our behalf. These entities are only authorised to access and use your personal information to the extent this is necessary for them to provide us with their services and they are under contractual obligations with the aim of, amongst other things, preventing them from using your information for other purposes. Some of our service providers are located in the Republic of Korea or in other countries outside Europe.
- Third party IoT providers: when you activate third party connectivity features, for example when you connect home IoT devices to our Services, we will share personal information with the providers of those IoT devices to enable you to use the relevant features in our Services.
- Authorised resellers. In certain countries, products on our Website are sold by our authorised resellers. When you purchase products from our Website in these countries, we will share your personal information with these resellers.
- Advertising partners. We share personal information including how you interact with our Services, the ads you see and the purchases you make with social networks and other advertising partners in order to measure the effectiveness of our advertising, improve our marketing practices and help us deliver more relevant advertising to you. In accordance with your marketing preferences, we may also share your personal data with third parties who are offering products or services that we believe may be of interest to you or who are otherwise conducting marketing research and analysis. These parties may use your personal information to contact you with offers or advertisements.
- Other business partners. We will disclose your personal information to other business partners where necessary in order to enable you to access Services you have requested through our Services or promotional materials related to our Services.
- Visitors to our Website. The messages you post to some areas of the Website, including product review boards, chat rooms, forums or other public posting areas can be viewed by other visitors to our Website. [We make clear on our Website where information you post will be visible to others.]
- Business advisors: for example, our lawyers, accountants, business consultants, insurers, auditors, to the extent it is necessary for them to provide us with their services.
- Government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where required: We will disclose personal information to government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where we have a legal requirement to do so or where we believe this is necessary:
- Corporate Transactions. We may disclose your information to a third party (and their business advisors) as part of a merger or transfer, reorganisation, acquisition or sale (including in the context of negotiations), dissolution or other corporate transaction, or in the event of a bankruptcy.
- Other Parties with Your Consent or on Your Request. In addition to the disclosures described in this Privacy Policy, we may share information about you with third parties when you separately consent to or request such sharing.
- Google Analytics / FireBase We may collect personal information about your online activities on websites and connected devices over time and across third-party websites, devices, apps and other online features and services. We may use third-party analytics services, such as Google Analytics and Firebase. The information we obtain may be disclosed to or collected directly by these providers and other relevant third parties who use the information, for example, to evaluate use of the Services. To learn more about Google Analytics, please visit “How Google uses data when you use our partners' sites or apps,” (located at https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/), “Safeguarding your Data” (located at https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/6004245#zippy=) and “Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on” (located at https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout).
5. Retention of Personal Information
We take appropriate steps to ensure that we process and retain information in accordance with the following principles:
- at least for the duration for which the information is used to provide you with our Services;
- as required under law, a contract, or with regard to our statutory obligations (e.g., tax laws); or
- only for as long as it is necessary for the purpose for which it was collected, is processed, or longer if required under any contract, by applicable law, or, in anonymized form, for statistical purposes, subject to appropriate safeguards. For example, if a dispute arises between you and the LG Group or you fail to make payment for our Services, we may retain relevant information until such dispute is resolved or until such payment is made, respectively. If you delete your entire LG Account, your information will be retained for three months and immediately destroyed thereafter, unless otherwise required under applicable law.
- Where we process your information for marketing purposes or with your consent, we process the data until you ask us to stop and for a short period after this (to allow us to implement your requests). We also keep a record of the fact that you have asked us not to send you direct marketing or to process your data indefinitely so that we can respect your request in future.
6. Your Choices
Where permitted we may contact you via email, phone call, text messages or push notifications through our mobile apps. To submit a request concerning the receipt of such communications from us, please contact us using the information specified in the “Contact Us” section below.
You can unsubscribe from our marketing communications at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link included at the bottom of emails or by contacting us directly (see “Contact Us” section below). As noted in the Your Rights section below, you have the right to object to use of personal data for direct marketing purposes at any time.
Please note that if you unsubscribe from our marketing communications, we will process your unsubscription as soon as possible, but please be aware that in some circumstances you may continue to receive marketing messages for a short time whilst we process your request. We will also continue to send you service messages to provide you with necessary information in relation to your contract and the Services you use (for example, to update you on changes to our Terms of Use).
7. Your Rights
To the extent provided by applicable law, you can ask your local LG Group member for a copy of the personal information we hold about you. You can also ask us to delete personal information or correct any inaccuracies, to restrict or limit the processing of your personal information, to withdraw your consent and to provide you with personal information that you provided to us for a contract or with your consent in a structured, machine readable format, and to ask us to share (port) this data to another controller.
In addition, to the extent provided by applicable law, you can object to the processing of your personal data in some circumstances (in particular, where we don’t have to process the data to meet a contractual or other legal requirement). You have the right to object at any time to the use of your personal information for direct marketing purposes, including profiling relating to direct marketing.
However, these rights may be limited, for example if fulfilling your request would reveal personal data about another person, where they would infringe the rights of a third party (including our rights) or if you ask us to delete information which we are required by law to keep or have compelling legitimate interests in keeping. Relevant exemptions are included in both the GDPR and in national laws. We will inform you of relevant exemptions we rely upon when responding to any request you make. To make a request concerning your rights or to make an inquiry, use the contact details under the “Contact Us” section below. In some cases you can also exercise your rights directly through the Website.
8. How We Protect Personal Information
We take the protection of your information seriously and we have in place safeguards designed to protect the information we collect through our Services. However, please note that although we take reasonable steps to protect your information, no website, Internet transmission, computer system, or wireless connection is completely secure.
9. International Transfer of Information
Your use of our Services will involve the transfer, storage, and processing of your personal information within and outside of your country of residence, consistent with this Privacy Policy. In particular, your personal information will be transferred to the Republic of Korea. Please note that data protection laws and other laws of countries to which your information may be transferred might not be as comprehensive as those in your country.
[For European Residents]
If you are in the EEA (European Economic Area, that is in the European Union and Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway), UK or Switzerland, we will transfer your personal information to other countries outside the EEA, UK or Switzerland, including the Republic of Korea and the United States. European Union Law recognises the Republic of Korea as adequately protecting personal information. However, where we transfer your personal information to a jurisdiction which is not considered adequate by applicable law, we will take appropriate measures, in compliance with applicable laws, to ensure that your personal information remains protected. Such measures include for instance the use of model clauses which have been approved by the EU, UK and Switzerland. In some instances, we will rely on your explicit consent, where this is appropriate. To request more information or obtain a copy of the contractual agreements or other safeguards in place, use the contact details set out in the “Contact Us” section below.
10. Updates to Our Privacy Policy
We will update this Privacy Policy when we change the way we use your personal information, or when we are required to do so under data protection laws. We will bring to your attention any material changes to our Privacy Policy in an appropriate manner (for example, by posting a notice on the webpages and apps through which we provide our Services and indicate at the top of the notice when it was most recently updated).
11. Contact Us
To exercise your rights, or for further information about how we use your personal information, please contact us.
For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via the Website or otherwise by your local LG Group member, please contact your local LG Group member. The name of and contact details for your local LG Group member can be found here.
For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via all other Services, please contact LGE at [here] or via post [LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea]. LGE’s contact in the EEA is [dpo-eu@lge.com], LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH, Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, 65760 Eschborn. The name of and contact details for your local LG Group member can be found here.
Our Data Protection Officer can be contacted at [dpo-eu@lge.com].
If you are not satisfied with how we use your personal information or believe that this is not in accordance with data protection laws, you have the right to complain to the data protection authority where you live, work or where you believe that an infringement of data protection laws has taken place.
12. Personal Information of Children
Our Services are designed for a general audience and are not directed towards children. In connection with our Services, we do not knowingly collect or maintain personal information from anyone under the age of 18 or knowingly allow such persons to use our Services. Please do not provide us with any personal information relating to persons under the age of 18. If you are under 18, please do not attempt to register for our Services or provide us with any personal information. If we learn that a person under the age of 18 has provided us with any personal information, we will promptly delete such personal information. If you believe that a child under age 18 may have provided us with personal information, please contact us using the information specified in the “Contact Us” section above.
In some jurisdictions we may adopt a stricter age-gating policy. Please read the supplemental information for your jurisdiction at the bottom of this Privacy Policy for further information.
LG Entities
|
Country
|
LG Entity
|
Registered address
|
Contact information
|
UK
|
LG Electronics U.K. Ltd.
|
LG Electronics U.K. Limited, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge KT13 0SL
|
Telephone:
UK: 0344 847 5454
IE: 01 686 9454.
E-mail: cic.uk@lge.com
Services
|
Service
|
LG Entity
|
Registered address
|
Contact information
|
ThinQ
|
LG Electronics Inc.
|
LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul,
Republic of Korea
|
thinq@lge.com
|
LG SmartWorld
|
LG Electronics Inc.
|
LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea
|
lgworld@lge.com
|
https://www.lg.com/uk
|
LG Electronics U.K. Ltd.
|
LG Electronics U.K. Limited, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge KT13 0SL
|
cic.uk@lge.com