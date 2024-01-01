We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.5 cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Curved
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes(Premium)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
OverClocking
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Sphere Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
NO
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI
NO
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 at 165Hz (O/C 180Hz)
-
Mini DisplayPort
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
Line out
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
48W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2 (UP)
614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2 (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
727x205x487
-
Weight with Stand
6.3
-
Weight without Stand
4.2
-
Weight in Shipping
9.1
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
mDP to DP
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB Type C
NO
-
USB Type C to A Gender
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
YES
-
PC Audio
NO
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
HDMI Cable(2.0 version)
DP Cable(1.4 version)
Mouse Holder
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
