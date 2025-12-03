About Cookies on This Site

Ice Fridge Freezers

LG Fridge Freezers offer AI powered, smart, innovative and energy-efficient cooling with spacious storage.

LG fridge freezers combine AI-powered technology with smart, innovative features to deliver energy-efficient cooling you can rely on. With A+ energy rating, these fridge freezers help reduce power consumption while providing spacious storage for all your fresh and frozen foods.

Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or choosing your first appliance, our fridge freezer buying guide makes it easy to find the perfect model that fits your needs and lifestyle.

FAQ

What capacity fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, a good rule of thumb is that LG Combi fridge freezers (under 450 litres) are usually sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (500~600 litres) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the spacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (600 litres or more). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storing items such as trays or platters.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient fridge freezers with multiple smart features. From american style and convenient multi-door, to InstaView™, Door-in-Door™ technology, combi and slim models, LG has a fridge freezer for every household. Once you’ve chosen the fridge freezer that best suits your lifestyle, consider storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHConverter™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

 

Learn more

How to defrost a fridge freezer without turning it off?

Frost forms when water vapour encounters ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water, and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly activate a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up. Additionally, LG's Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner, freeing you from having to remove frost manually.

Comparison of frozen fruit containers without and with frost

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

LG provides flexibility in where to locate your fridge freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy chilled water on tap.

 

What is a good energy rating for a fridge freezer?

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™ adjusts motor speed to cool efficiently while saving energy consumption and guarantees lasting performance with its 10-year warranty(compressor only). Experience advanced energy-efficiency with LG fridge freeezers.

